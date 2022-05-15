Elizabeth Strout winner of 2022 Helmerich Author Award

Novelist Elizabeth Strout discovered very early in life that libraries were places where magic can always happen.

As a youngster, Strout lived for a time in Durham, New Hampshire, where her father was teaching at the University of New Hampshire. The family lived in a house close to the outskirts of town, and Strout would walk into town to go to the university’s library whenever she could.

“It was heaven,” Strout recalled. “The children’s room there was lovely, but for me, the best part was when I learned that I could wander through the main stacks of fiction, which was like discovering a whole new world.

“It was dark and musty, and there was this special thrill of pulling a book out of the stacks and looking through it,” she said. “I remember very clearly that, if I would page through a book, and the text seemed to rise slightly up off the page, I would take that book home. If I didn’t have that sensation, I would put it back.”

Strout doesn’t remember the first book that she plucked from the stacks had such an effect on her. But she said that most of the books that she did take home turned out to be literary classics.

“I discovered all sorts of writers on my own that way,” Strout said. “And I was glad that I didn’t have anyone directing me to one sort of book or another. Everything I found that gave that sensation was exciting. I’ve loved libraries ever since. I believe they really are the heart of any community.”

Strout, whose works include the Pulitzer Prize-winning “Olive Kitteridge,” has been selected as the winner of the 2022 Peggy V. Helmerich Distinguished Author Award.

The award, which is presented by the Tulsa Library Trust and the Tulsa City-County Library, consists of a $40,000 cash prize and an engraved crystal book, which Strout will receive as part of a black-tie event Dec. 2 at Tulsa’s Central Library.

Strout will also take part in a free public event Dec. 3, also at the Central Library.

Adrian Alexander, chairman of the award’s selection committee, said, “We liked the fact that Elizabeth Strout’s fiction is so approachable for many readers because her characters and her settings, the concrete details of everyday life in America, are familiar to us.”

Most of Strout’s eight novels focus on people living in small towns in the Northeast and the Midwest, whose “ordinary” lives often contain hidden depths that when plumbed can reveal truths that are shocking and heartbreaking, or hopeful.

Alexander added, “As Jennifer Egan wrote last fall in a review of (Strout’s most recent novel) ‘Oh William!,’ Strout works in the realm of everyday speech but at the same time ‘unleashes a tidal urgency that seems to come out of nowhere even as it operates in plain sight.’”

Strout is the 36th recipient of the award, which in previous years has been presented to such authors as Nobel Prize winners Toni Morrison, Saul Bellow and Kazuo Ishiguro, as well as authors as diverse as John Le Carre, John Grisham, Michael Chabon, Neil Simon, Ann Patchett, Shelby Foote, Ian McEwan, Eudora Welty, Joyce Carol Oates, Hilary Mantel and Marilynne Robinson.

“It’s a very impressive list,” Strout said of her fellow recipients. “I’m quite thrilled to be among them.”

Strout was born in Portland, Maine, the daughter of academics. Her mother, an English professor, encouraged her to begin writing.

“She would give me these notebooks, the kind that had this thin blue dotted line between two thicker blue lines, and told me to write down what I did and what I saw,” she said. “So from a fairly young age I was thinking in terms of sentences.”

While Strout determined at an early age to be a writer, it took some time for her work to attract the attention of publishers. She ultimately went to law school and earned a degree.

“Law school itself was interesting, and years later I realized that my legal education helped me as writer,” she said. “It taught me to strip away the overly emotional from my writing, to get what you need to say down clearly on the page.

“But as for the actual practice of law,” Strout said, laughing, “I was a terrible lawyer for about six months. I had what was something of a dream job, working in legal services, but there isn’t an adversarial bone in my body.”

By then, however, her stories were getting published and in 1998 published her debut novel, “Amy and Isabelle,” about the tempestuous relationship between a mother and daughter.

That first book also established something that would become a hallmark of Strout’s work, with characters and settings reappearing in subsequent books.

“It’s something that just kind of happened,” Strout said. “I just keep revisiting these people in my head and things seem organically to connect. It’s like I built my own little universe.”

Strout said that what sparks her inspiration is “when a character arrives,” be it the no-nonsense, cantankerous Olive Kitteridge, or the character of Lucy Barton, a writer who recalls a pivotal moment in her life in “My Name is Lucy Barton.”

Lucy is recovering from an operation when she is visited by her mother; the two have been estranged for some time. In the course of this visit, details about Lucy’s traumatic family life are revealed.

Strout returned to Lucy in her most recent novel, “Oh, William!”, and later this year will publish the third novel about her, “Lucy by the Sea.”

“I had not done a lot of first-person before, but when Lucy’s voice arrived one day, I knew I had to pay attention to it,” she said. “When I made her a writer, I was a little nervous at first that people might think this was autobiographical, but I thought I should just write the story and give it my all.

“So my background is not Lucy’s,” Strout said. “But I do understand her background. In all the towns we lived in when I was growing up, there were always one or two families who were so without means that they ended up being ostracized by the community. I remember sitting behind a boy from one of these families when I was in the third grade, and the teacher pointing out that his ears were dirty, and saying, ‘Nobody is too poor to buy a bar of soap.’

“It’s something that affected me so,” she said. “But by writing about Lucy is a way for me to give those people a voice, to try and counter the horrible prejudice there is against those with no money.”

