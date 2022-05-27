DNA tests unearth family secrets in former Tulsan's novel, 'The Noh Family'

Former Tulsan Grace K. Shim did not set out to become a novelist.

“I always enjoyed writing, and I had teachers who were very complimentary and encouraging about the work I did,” Shim said. “But it just didn’t seem like a viable profession. I just figured it would be something that would be useful at whatever career I did pursue.”

Shim, who now makes her home in California, worked in the entertainment business for several years before earning a master’s degree in early childhood education and becoming a teacher.

“When we were expecting our first child, I made the decision that I would quit to be a full-time mother,” Shim said. “I thought the best thing for my kids was to be around for them.”

But not long after the birth of her third child, Shim decided the time had come for her to “do something for myself,” she said. “I couldn’t go back to school or work full-time, so I started tapping away at the computer keyboard.”

Earlier this month, Shim’s first novel, “The Noh Family,” was published by Kokila, an imprint of Penguin Random House. Aimed at young adult readers, the novel is the story of a Korean-American teenager named Chloe Chang, who lives in Tulsa with her widowed mother, who works as a nurse at a local hospital.

Chloe dreams of becoming a fashion designer, although her mother has decided that Chloe should go to the local community college to study something practical, such as nursing.

When Chloe’s friends present her with a DNA kit from one those companies that offers to trace one’s lineage, she sees it as something of a joke. But after she gets her results, she starts receiving messages from someone claiming to be a cousin, revealing that Chloe has an entire family about whom she knows next to nothing — a family that could shed some light on the life of her long-dead father.

When the Noh family invites Chloe to visit them in Korea, Chloe’s mother tries to dissuade her. But Chloe is determined to go — and once she arrives, she very quickly realizes that her father’s family is one of the richest in the country, and who are willing to help make Chloe’s dreams come true.

But fulfilled dreams usually come with a heavy price. And some family secrets might best be relegated to the past.

Shim is a Tulsa native, whose parents immigrated from South Korea before she was born. Her father was in the oil business, ultimately running his own drilling company, while her mother worked for American Airlines.

She attended preschool at Holland Hall before transferring to Jenks East, which she attended through the seventh grade.

“I was one of two Korean-American students in the entire school,” Shim said. “My sister was the other one. And while I have a lot of fond memories of my time there, I also felt very much like a fish out of water in the place where I had been born and raised. It wasn’t that I was treated poorly, or that people were mean, or anything like that. It was just how I felt.”

It got to the point that, when Shim was 16, and her parents were wanting to transfer her back to Holland Hall, she requested that her parents either send her to a special international school in Seoul, or to a boarding school in Southern California.

“That was how unhappy I was,” Shim said. “I really wanted to go to Seoul, because I thought it would be relatively easy to assimilate there. But that required a parent to accompany me, so I went to the school in California, because we had family there.”

That sense of dislocation was something that Shim tapped into for “The Noh Family,” as her main character is struggling with questions about her own identity and place in the world, and the feelings of isolation many teenagers experience, but which in Chloe’s case are exacerbated because of her heritage.

“My family’s attitude was, ‘This is where we live now, so this is how we will live,’” Shim said. “We spoke English at home. We ate American food, because there weren’t many Asian or Korean markets in Tulsa at the time.

“Growing up, I felt just like everyone else,” she said. “I led a life very similar to that of all my friends. It was just that my outward appearance wasn’t in sync with what I was feeling from the inside.”

In creating Chloe’s story, Shim said one of her inspirations was the popular “Princess Diaries” series by Meg Cabot. While the Noh family that claims Chloe as their own may not be royalty, the retail empire they oversee is successful enough to make them one of the wealthiest — and therefore, most powerful — families in the country.

And if such a setup lends itself to a few twists and turns of plot that would not be out of place on one of the Korean soap operas, or “K-dramas,” that Chloe and her friends watch obsessively, all the better.

“I hope that readers allow themselves to be immersed in the experience, and suspend reality for a time and enjoy this journey Chloe takes,” Shim said. “Just as I was able to draw on my memories of Tulsa for this book, I was also able to draw on my experiences visiting Korea. I have an aunt there who is quite wealthy — she’s not part of the 1 percent of people who control most of the wealth in Korea, but she’s sort of adjacent to them. So I was able to experience a bit of the rich lifestyle that Chloe finds herself in.”

While “The Noh Family” is Shim’s first published novel, it’s the fifth one she has written. The first two were “practice novels that taught me all the things I was doing wrong,” she said, laughing. Her third novel caught the attention of a mentoring program made of fellow Korean-American writers.

“My first three novels had no Korean characters, because I thought there wasn’t any interest in Korean characters and stories,” Shim said. “But at a writing retreat, I was talking with an agent and mentioned wanting to write about my experiences in boarding school, and she said that was the sort of story she would want to read. That was when I started to realize I could write about myself and tell my stories.”

Shim is finishing up her boarding school novel for possible publication in 2023, but she is not yet finished with “The Noh Family.” She recently signed an option with a major production company that is interested in adapting the novel into a limited series.

“It’s far from being a done deal, but this company has done some very high-end shows, so it’s pretty exciting,” Shim said.

