Destined to be a horror host, Elvira purges her secrets in new book

Peterson thought her new gig — $350 per week! — would be short-lived. Elvira became so popular so quickly that Peterson had to change her home phone number.

As a lover of scary movies (even the cheesy ones), Peterson proved to be an ideal horror host.

“My problem would come when we accidentally got a good movie and then it was hard to make fun of,” she said.

“But I was into that (genre) and when I am feeling like I need a little love, a little comfort, I put on ‘The Twilight Zone’ and watch old episodes. It just calms me down and feels like home to me.”

It would be pun-friendly if Peterson had a ghost writer for her book, but she said she wrote it herself because she wanted her voice to “come through” in its pages. Maybe there are ghosts in the book? So many unexplained things happened at one of her former residences, Briarcliff Manor, that she summoned ghostbusters for help. Brad Pitt loved the spooky house so much that he made an offer that couldn’t be refused and bought it from her.