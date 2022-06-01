 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Danny O'Connor's 'We Saw the Same Sunset' photo gallery debuts at Mother Road Market

  Updated
Inspired by “The Outsiders” author S.E. Hinton, Tulsa’s natural beauty and a sense of community, Danny Boy O’Connor’s “We Saw The Same Sunset” photographic gallery will be on display at Mother Road Market’s Limited Time Only Market from June 3-30.

The “Same Sunset” images show a thousand sunsets viewed from the same window of the 13th floor of Tulsa’s iconic Mayo Hotel over the past five years. The Mother Road Market space will feature “We Saw the Same Sunset” original framed photography and merchandise available only during the pop-up, as well as select merchandise from The Outsiders House. O’Connor is the founder and executive director of the Outsiders House Museum and the creative director of the We Saw The Same Sunset shop.

“This exhibit is my love letter to Tulsa,” O’Connor said in a news release. When I moved from L.A. to Tulsa five years ago, I was awestruck by Tulsa’s sunsets. I love the idea that we all share the same sunset regardless of our differences, bringing us a step closer to each other.”

O’Connor drew inspiration from a Hinton excerpt in “The Outsiders:” “It seemed funny to me that the sunset she saw from her patio and the one I saw from the back steps was the same one. Maybe the two different worlds we lived in weren’t so different. We saw the same sunset.”

Brian Paschal, president and CEO of the Lobeck Taylor Family Foundation, said he is thrilled that O’Connor chose Mother Road Market to debut his photographic works.

“His commitment to a shared sense of purpose, building community and overall appreciation for Tulsa aligns perfectly with our mission to ‘Do Good, Eat Well and Shop Local’ at Mother Road Market,” Paschal said.

O’Connor will host a meet-and-greet 7 p.m. to 8 p.m. Friday, June 3. Additionally, the WEL Bar at Mother Road Market will feature a Sunset Punch (both cocktail and mocktail options) for opening weekend. The gallery will be open Tuesday through Sunday from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. throughout the month of June.

Scene Writer

I cover pop culture and work as a feature writer at the Tulsa World. A former Oklahoma sports writer of the year, I have written books about former OU coach Barry Switzer and former OSU coach Pat Jones. Phone: 918-581-8389

