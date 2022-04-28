Costumes, comics part of Tulsa Pop Kids live literacy drive-through event

Tulsa Pop Kids, a non-profit organization that seeks to enhance youth literacy through pop culture endeavors, is hosting a live literacy walk-through event from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, April 30 at Persimmon Hollow, 6927 S. 115th E. Ave.
The event will feature author readings, free comics, costumed characters, a vendor area, outdoor games and live music.
Persimmon Hollow is located one block east and one block north of 71st and Garnett behind the Salvation Army Store.
For more information, go the Tulsa Pop Kids Facebook page.
