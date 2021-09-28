 Skip to main content
Comics, books are 'stars' as OAFcon returns to Norman
Comics, books are 'stars' as OAFcon returns to Norman

  • Updated
Bart Bush (copy)

Bart Bush (right), a pioneering figure in fandom who opened the first comic book shop in Oklahoma alongside comic collector Matt Howlett. OAFcon,  Oklahoma Alliance of Fans, is being held for the first time since Bush's passing in 2020.

 Courtesy of Matt Howlett

OAFcon is the most retro comic con in Oklahoma. Because books — not celebrities — are the stars of the show, it’s a collector’s mecca.

OAFcon is returning after a one-year absence and will be staged Saturday, Oct. 2 and Sunday, Oct. 3 at Embassy Suites in Norman. The event will be held for the first time since the passing of its organizer, Bart Bush.

Bush, who opened the first comic shop in Oklahoma and championed fandom in the state, died in 2020. He was among founders of the Oklahoma Alliance of Fans (OAF), which was formed in 1967.

Said fellow fandom pioneer and OAFcon guest John Wooley: “The convention scene has changed a lot since the Oklahoma Alliance of Fans put on its first comic book and nostalgia con, back in 1970 — when an adult who collected comic books was unusual enough to be written up in newspaper feature stories. No ‘nerd culture’ then, pal, nearly 40 years, before ‘The Big Bang Theory’ came along.

“It’s even changed since Bart Bush and Robert Brown resuscitated the OAF-affiliated convention in 2007, the official 40th year of the group’s existence. Those of us who were there at the beginning mourn the loss of Bart and, frankly, wonder how this new one’s going to turn out. Signs are encouraging, and I think I speak for all of us old-timers when I say we really are hoping for the best.”

Peter Purin, organizer of a successful third-year show (Uncanny Comic Expo) in Shawnee, has taken the baton as OAFcon’s new organizer. OAFcon admission is free.

Scene Writer

I cover pop culture and work as a feature writer at the Tulsa World. A former Oklahoma sports writer of the year, I have written books about former OU coach Barry Switzer and former OSU coach Pat Jones. Phone: 918-581-8389

