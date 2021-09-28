Comics, books are 'stars' as OAFcon returns to Norman

OAFcon is the most retro comic con in Oklahoma. Because books — not celebrities — are the stars of the show, it’s a collector’s mecca.

OAFcon is returning after a one-year absence and will be staged Saturday, Oct. 2 and Sunday, Oct. 3 at Embassy Suites in Norman. The event will be held for the first time since the passing of its organizer, Bart Bush.

Bush, who opened the first comic shop in Oklahoma and championed fandom in the state, died in 2020. He was among founders of the Oklahoma Alliance of Fans (OAF), which was formed in 1967.

Said fellow fandom pioneer and OAFcon guest John Wooley: “The convention scene has changed a lot since the Oklahoma Alliance of Fans put on its first comic book and nostalgia con, back in 1970 — when an adult who collected comic books was unusual enough to be written up in newspaper feature stories. No ‘nerd culture’ then, pal, nearly 40 years, before ‘The Big Bang Theory’ came along.