Comic artist Clayton Crain to make 'tour' stop at Tulsa store

Many comic con-type events across the country have been canceled or postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but comic artist Clayton Crain is taking his show on the road.

Crain is on a nationwide tour of comic stores and is scheduled for a signing from noon to 5 p.m. Friday, Aug. 28, at Impulse Creations, 8228 E. 61st St, Suite 121.

An event notice on Facebook said visitors will have the opportunity to purchase signed prints and other artwork, including his exclusive cover variant for the recently published Venom No. 27. Venom No. 27, CGC witnessing and submissions of Clayton’s signed books will be available.

Safety measures will be in place. The event page said masks covering the nose and mouth will be required and social distancing will be maintained.

