Code: Little Boy Blue — Tulsa doctor finds medical humor in Mother Goose rhymes

“ICD” stands for International Classification of Diseases, created by the World Health Organization as a way to define the universe of diseases, disorders, injuries and other related health conditions.

“Classifying diseases is, without question, a complex thing,” Denmark said. “It’s gone through multiple iterations over the years, and ICD-10 is the latest.” (An 11th iteration was approved last year and will go into effect in 2022. But we digress.)

“The thing is,” Denmark said, “while it’s a noble effort to try and come up with a medical building code for every possible eventuality, at times they went a little too far. There is a code, for example, for injuries sustained in an encounter with an orca. And there is one for ‘Burn due to water skis on fire.’ It’s meant with the best intentions, but some of these codes and situations almost beg to have a little fun poked at them.

“Then, one day I happened to be looking through a book of Mother Goose rhymes and thought, ‘I wonder how this particular situation would be classified,’” he said.