Code: Little Boy Blue -- Tulsa doctor finds medical humor in Mother Goose rhymes

When examined in a somewhat clinical way, the conclusion is inescapable: Mother Goose was one weird bird.
Just consider the precarious positions into which she places innocent, defenseless people, most of them children:
In treetops, where an over-weighted bough could send an infant plummeting to the ground.
In baked goods, where two dozen winged creatures get stuffed in a pie that’s baked as an entree for royalty — an indignity so monstrous that one of the victims was driven to an act of mindless vengeance upon the nose of an unsuspecting laundress.
In shoes, where hordes of unattended youngsters are under the iron rule of a woman whose idea of child care is to dole out a sip or two of broth followed by a sound beating.
And let’s not forget the potential perils that could befall an individual determined to keep jumping over flaming candlesticks.
It was situations such as this — along with a keen understanding of the esoterica of modern medical language — that prompted Tulsa physician TK Denmark to pen “The Physician’s Guide to Mother Goose” (Yorkshire Publishing, $12.99).
Denmark, who serves as chair of the Pediatric Emergency Center at Saint Francis Hospital in Tulsa, said the inspiration for his first foray into nonscientific writing came from three letters and a number: ICD-10.
“ICD” stands for International Classification of Diseases, created by the World Health Organization as a way to define the universe of diseases, disorders, injuries and other related health conditions.
“Classifying diseases is, without question, a complex thing,” Denmark said. “It’s gone through multiple iterations over the years, and ICD-10 is the latest.” (An 11th iteration was approved last year and will go into effect in 2022. But we digress.)
“The thing is,” Denmark said, “while it’s a noble effort to try and come up with a medical building code for every possible eventuality, at times they went a little too far. There is a code, for example, for injuries sustained in an encounter with an orca. And there is one for ‘Burn due to water skis on fire.’ It’s meant with the best intentions, but some of these codes and situations almost beg to have a little fun poked at them.
“Then, one day I happened to be looking through a book of Mother Goose rhymes and thought, ‘I wonder how this particular situation would be classified,’” he said.
Denmark said he spent a few months going through nursery rhymes — some with which he was very familiar, others that he encountered for the first time — to create his diagnostic guide for doctors who might be confronted with the repercussions of, say, a cow jumping over the moon (a scene, like all the other rhymes in the book, that is illustrated by artist Alina Krasnova).
After all, the poor creature has to land at some point — without a landing, there would be no “jumping over,” just a soaring off into space. And should that point of impact be ... oh, let’s pick an example out of thin air ... a cruise ship, then any passengers unlucky to be involved will take comfort in knowing that doctors could describe their condition as a W55.22XA (struck by cow, initial encounter).
Denmark said he envisioned the audience for the book to be members of the medical profession with a penchant for absurdist humor, a la Monty Python.
“But I’ve been told that people with no medical background at all have found it funny,” he said.
Denmark acknowledged that a sense of humor can be a necessary quality for a pediatrician, taking care of the most vulnerable of patients at the most difficult times.
“But the redeeming thing,” he said, “is that for the most part, children can recover so quickly and completely from terrible illnesses. And to see this kind of resilience in these young people really gives a sense of hope in the work you’re doing.”
