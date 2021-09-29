 Skip to main content
Claremore writer pens set-in-Oklahoma novel
Claremore writer pens set-in-Oklahoma novel

  • Updated
Claremore author Lea Ann McCombs has written a book (“The Legacy”) set in the fictional town of Lonely Flats, Oklahoma, in the 1970s.

The novel, which falls into the category of Christian-based women’s fiction, focuses on Sara Purvis, who was abandoned by her mother at birth and who grew up with an alcoholic father who did not appear to want the job.

Raised by an angry, unloving man, rejected by peers and their families for being a “bastard child,” Sara goes inside herself and vows to learn the truth about the woman who gave her life but did not stay to raise her.

Sara is gripped with the conviction that if she could only find out why her mother abandoned her, life would make sense. That passion drove her to people, places, and dangers she would never have encountered without such a quest. But it is in the search for answers, she discovers her mother’s legacy.

McCombs has been married to Wayne McCombs since 1985. They have four adult children and one granddaughter. She has worked as a certified lay counselor for Cedar Point Church in Claremore since 2010 and has written for the Bible research site GotQuestions.org. She has published four devotional books which are available on Amazon.com and has had numerous magazine articles published. “The Legacy” is her first novel.

jimmie.tramel@tulsaworld.com

