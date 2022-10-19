 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Cherokee Nation hosting Native comic con event, Skasdicon

  Updated
  • 0
Skasdicon

The inaugural Skasdicon will be hosted by the Cherokee Nation.

The Cherokee Nation will celebrate Native perspective and influence within the comic book scene by hosting its first Indigenous comic convention, SkasdiCon.

The free and family-friendly event will take place 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Nov. 5 in Northeastern State University’s University Center Ballroom, 612 N. Grand Ave.

“SkasdiCon is providing a platform to celebrate and share the Native perspective and influence on comic books, video games, tabletop games, novels, film, television and more,” Talisha Lewallen, manager of cultural programs and events for Cherokee Nation Cultural Tourism, said in a news release.

“Pop culture has proven its ability to unite people from different walks of life and by combining that with the Native perspective, we hope to give people a safe, shared space and time to be themselves and share what they love.”

The word “skasdi” is Cherokee slang. It’s a playful word that represents pride, impressiveness, awesomeness, fierceness or feistiness, which describes the many comic book and video game characters often represented within comic con circuits.

Con guests can enjoy panel discussions, meet more than 30 Indigenous artists and creators, view a screening of “Inage’I” (a Cherokee language animation for kids) and participate in a family-friendly cosplay competition with prizes awarded in seven categories.

Attendees must be registered by 1 p.m. to participate in the cosplay competition.

The event will be hosted by Cherokee Nation Cultural Tourism with support from the NSU Center for Tribal Studies, championed by Cherokee language preservationist and artist Roy Boney, Jr.

Recognized as the 2022 Sequoyah Fellow by NSU, Boney was tasked with supporting a special project or event that promotes Cherokee language and culture, and collaborated with a committee to bring SkasdiCon to life.

For more information, including a full event schedule, cosplay rules and regulations, and a list of participating artists, creators and cosplay judges, visit skasdicon.com.

jimmie.tramel@tulsaworld.com

