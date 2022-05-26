Broken Arrow Community Book Fair arrives in June

The Broken Arrow Community Book Fair is scheduled Friday, June 3 and Saturday, June 4 at 201 W. Houston in Broken Arrow.
Event hours are 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. The sale will include books of all categories, magazines (including vintage issues of National Geographic), jigsaw puzzles, audio books, CDs, DVDs and some vinyl.
The Broken Arrow Community Book Fair benefits Broken Arrow Neighbors. Credit or debit cards can’t be used for payment, but Venmo is available.
Items will be marked down to half price the following weekend, June 10 and 11.
Jimmie Tramel
Scene Writer
I cover pop culture and work as a feature writer at the Tulsa World. A former Oklahoma sports writer of the year, I have written books about former OU coach Barry Switzer and former OSU coach Pat Jones. Phone: 918-581-8389
