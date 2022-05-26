 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Broken Arrow Community Book Fair arrives in June

  Updated
  • 0
Books

A book fair will take place in Broken Arrow. 

 Tulsa World file

The Broken Arrow Community Book Fair is scheduled Friday, June 3 and Saturday, June 4 at 201 W. Houston in Broken Arrow.

Event hours are 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. The sale will include books of all categories, magazines (including vintage issues of National Geographic), jigsaw puzzles, audio books, CDs, DVDs and some vinyl.

The Broken Arrow Community Book Fair benefits Broken Arrow Neighbors. Credit or debit cards can’t be used for payment, but Venmo is available.

Items will be marked down to half price the following weekend, June 10 and 11.

