Broken Arrow author writes book about exploitation cinema expert
  • Updated
Preston Fassel book cover

"Landis: The Story of a Real Man on 42nd St." is a new book by Broken Arrow's Preston Fassel.

Preston Fassel, an award-winning novelist and journalist who grew up in Broken Arrow, has written a biography of exploitation cinema expert and historian Bill Landis, who died in 2008.

The book is titled “Landis: The Story of a Real Man on 42nd Street.”

An IMDb bio said Landis fell in love with New York City’s “notoriously seedy” 42nd Street after returning from England to America when he was young. He watched low-budget independent pictures at Times Square grindhouse theaters. He channeled this into a career, publishing the underground cinema magazine Sleazoid Express and serving as a reviewer and interviewer for various publications.

Fassel said he worked on the Landis biography for almost four years.

“I read Bill’s book when I was 17, laying on my parents’ living room floor in Broken Arrow, not realizing that stuff like he was writing about existed,” Fassel said. “And the entire reason I got his book in the first place is because I was renting these 70s horror films from the old Hollywood Video on Washington and wanted to know more about where they’d come from and what they were, and Bill was the only guy covering them.”

The book, which can be pre-ordered through Amazon and other outlets, is scheduled for Dec. 7 release.

jimmie.tramel@tulsaworld.com

