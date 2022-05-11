 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Book signing for Billy Parker autobiography set in Sand Springs

  • Updated
  • 0
Billy Parker

Billy Parker, a music artist and disc jockey who was a five-time national country music DJ of the year, will attend a May 14 book signing in Sand Springs. He wrote an autobiography with the help of John Wooley and Brett Bingham.

 Tom Gilbert, Tulsa World

Recording artist and five-time national country music disc jockey of the year Billy Parker will attend a Saturday, May 14 book signing at the Sand Springs Cultural and Historical Museum, 9 E. Broadway.

Parker collaborated with John Wooley and Brett Bingham for an autobiography titled “Thanks — Thanks A Lot.”

The signing will take place from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Scene Writer

I cover pop culture and work as a feature writer at the Tulsa World. A former Oklahoma sports writer of the year, I have written books about former OU coach Barry Switzer and former OSU coach Pat Jones. Phone: 918-581-8389

