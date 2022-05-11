Book signing for Billy Parker autobiography set in Sand Springs

It's important to have more than one book going at a time — just like it's important to have more than one dog. A couple of weeks ago, I finished "Dombey and Son," my second slow read of the year. When I turned that last page, I felt bereft. Oh, no, I thought; I'm done! Now what? Such a great novel. Such great characters. And how typical of Charles Dickens to leave no mystery, no questions, ...