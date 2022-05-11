Book signing for Billy Parker autobiography set in Sand Springs

Recording artist and five-time national country music disc jockey of the year Billy Parker will attend a Saturday, May 14 book signing at the Sand Springs Cultural and Historical Museum, 9 E. Broadway.
Parker collaborated with John Wooley and Brett Bingham for an autobiography titled “Thanks — Thanks A Lot.”
The signing will take place from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Tags
Stay up-to-date on what's happening
Receive the latest in local entertainment news in your inbox weekly!
Jimmie Tramel
Scene Writer
I cover pop culture and work as a feature writer at the Tulsa World. A former Oklahoma sports writer of the year, I have written books about former OU coach Barry Switzer and former OSU coach Pat Jones. Phone: 918-581-8389
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.