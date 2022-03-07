Book launch event set Wednesday for author Amnoni Myers

Author Amnoni Myers is celebrating the release of her first independently published book (“You Are The Prize: Seeing Yourself Beyond The Imperfections of Your Trauma”) with a 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, March 9 launch event at Deco Lounge, 607 S. Boston Ave.

Myers, a motivational speaker and child welfare advocate, moved to Tulsa in November as part of Tulsa Remote. The book signing will include music, prizes and a Q&A session. A burger bar, refreshments and a grazing table will be provided for $12.

A portion of book proceeds will go to a local nonprofit supporting child welfare reform.

Growing up in the foster care system, Myers learned to survive and succeed in a world full of intricacies and dark moments. She overcame obstacles to earn an internship in the Obama White House and begin speaking up for foster youth across the country. While she made it, her younger sister did not, taking her own life after growing up in group homes and experiencing homelessness, drug addiction and domestic abuse after aging out of the system.

Myers’ memoir was written for the young people who are currently in the system and leaders who grapple with transforming the child welfare system. Inspired by a book by a former coach, which she credits as a lifeline during her teen years, her dream is that “You Are the Prize” falls into the hands of disadvantaged youth who can see her experience and know they can thrive.

Myers has a master’s degree in public administration and focuses her efforts on advocating for children in the foster care system and improving the system.

