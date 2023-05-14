The first book based on the plethora of items contained in the Bob Dylan Archives in Tulsa will hit bookshelves in Oct. 24.

“Bob Dylan: Mixing Up the Medicine,” is a 600-plus-page work written and edited by Mark Davidson, curator of the Bob Dylan Archives, and archivist Parker Fishel.

It will include more than 900 images — many of which have never been seen before — by 90 photographers and filmmakers, along with 30 original essays that focus on rare items to be found in the Bob Dylan Archives.

The book will be published by Callaway Arts & Entertainment and will retail for $100.

“This is the long-awaited book that Dylan fans have been dreaming of since the 1960s, and it introduces the full scope of this artist’s monumental creativity and achievements to a new generation,” said Nicholas Callaway, the publishing company’s founder. “This is a book for the ages.”

Nearly all the materials found in the Bob Dylan Archive are unique, previously unavailable or previously unknown. The book, created with the full participation of the Bob Dylan Archives, contains some of the best of the archive, with never-before-published images of carefully curated Dylan draft lyrics, writings, drawings, photographs and other ephemera.

Among the writers contributing exclusive essays that focus on a single item from the archives, and how that item enticed, perplexed or galvanized them are Tulsa native and former Poet Laureate Joy Harjo, Booker Prize winners and Michael Ondaatje and Peter Carey, punk music icons Richard Hell and John Doe, music and cultural critics Greil Marcus and Alex Ros, and artist Ed Rushca. Sean Wilentz writes the introduction to the book, and Douglas Brinkley provides the epilogue.