Blind author Jim Stovall honored at Oklahoma Book Awards

  • Updated
Jim Stovall

Author Jim Stovall signed copies of his book "Will to Win" after a presentation at Will Rogers Memorial Museum. The book has been optioned for film.

 Jimmie Tramel

Tulsa author Jim Stovall, whose “Will to Win” book has been optioned for film, was among honorees at the 33rd annual Oklahoma Book Awards in Oklahoma City.

Stovall, who lost his sight before becoming an author, who was presented with the 2022 Arrell Gibson Award for Lifetime Achievement.

“Blood on the Mother Road,” a mystery-suspense thriller by Tulsa author Mary Coley, won the top prize for fiction. Coley’s eighth novel deals with a small-town plagued by toxic pollution, meth production and a brutal drug ring.

The top prize for non-fiction went to “At War with Corruption: A Biography of Bill Price, U.S. Attorney for the Western District of Oklahoma” by author Michael J. Hightower. The book explores Price’s prosecutions during the Oklahoma county commissioner scandal of the 1980s.

Stovall is the best-selling author of more than 50 books, five of which have been made into movies. He was inducted into the Oklahoma Hall of Fame in 2021.

During his acceptance, Stovall admitted he had probably never read a book “cover to cover” before he lost his vision at age 29 and became isolated and depressed. A volunteer from the Oklahoma Library for the Blind introduced Stovall to books on tape, which opened the world to him and induced him to write his own books.

The annual book competition is organized by the Oklahoma Center for the Book, a program of the Oklahoma Department of Libraries, in partnership with the Friends of the Oklahoma Center for the Book. The Center’s posthumous Ralph Ellison Award honored Sanora Babb for her contributions to Oklahoma’s literary heritage.

The Center’s Lynn McIntosh Award for Excellence, previously known as the Director’s Award, celebrates an Oklahoma book of special merit. The award was renamed this year to posthumously honor McIntosh, director for 25 years of the Southern Oklahoma Library System, for her steadfast support of the Oklahoma Center for the Book and its programs.

Book award winners:

Non-fiction: “At War with Corruption: A Biography of Bill Price, U.S. Attorney for the Western District of Oklahoma,” by Michael J. Hightower of Oklahoma City and Charlottesville, Virginia, and published by 2 Cities Press.

Book Design: “Recovering Ancient Spiro: Native American Art, Ritual, and Cosmic Renewal,” designed by Eric Singleton of Edmond and Julie Allred of Oxford, N.C., and published by the National Cowboy and Western Heritage Museum.

Book Illustration: Funny Fani’, illustrated by Josh (Lokosh) Hinson and designed by Corey Fetters, both of Ada, and published by White Dog Press.

Fiction: “Blood on the Mother Road,” by Mary Coley of Tulsa and published by Moonglow Books.

Children’s book: “Run, Little Chaski! An Inka Trail Adventure,” by Mariana Llanos of Oklahoma City and published by Barefoot Books.

Young Adult Book: “Living Ghosts & Mischievous Monsters: Chilling American Indian Stories,” by Dan SaSuWeh Jones of Kaw City and published by Scholastic Press.

Poetry: “Contour Feathers,” by Ken Hada of Ada and published by Turning Plow Press.

Lynn McIntosh Award for Excellence: “The 1921 Tulsa Race Massacre: A Photographic History,” by Karlos K. Hill of Norman and published by University of Oklahoma Press.

jimmie.tramel@tulsaworld.com

