Bixby celebrating 'Tex'; Filmed-in-Bixby movie showing Saturday at Outsiders House Museum

  • Updated
Tex proclamation

Danny O'Connor, executive director of the Outsiders House Museum, shakes the hand of Bixby mayor Brian Guthrie at a ceremony in which Guthrie issued a proclamation acknowledging the 40th anniversary of the filmed-in-Bixby movie "Tex."

 Jimmie Tramel

BIXBY — Bixby mayor Brian Guthrie acknowledged the 40th anniversary of the shot-in-Oklahoma film “Tex” by issuing a proclamation and the Outsiders House Museum will mark the anniversary by showing “Tex” Saturday, July 30 as part of the museum’s movie on the lawn series.

Danny O’Connor, executive director of the Outsiders House Museum, champions the works of Tulsa author S.E. Hinton. He attended a Wednesday ceremony in Bixby for a ceremonial reading of the Bixby’s proclamation declaring July 30 as “Tex” movie day in the city.

“Tex,” released July 30, 1982, was based on a book by Tulsa author S.E. Hinton, who also wrote "The Outsiders." Bixby was the epicenter of “Tex.” Matt Dillon and Jim Metzler starred as brothers who attended Bixby High School. Scenes also were shot in Broken Arrow and Tulsa.

The proclamation urges Bixby and its citizens to celebrate “Tex” and the film’s historical connection to the city.

"Thank you, mayor Brian Guthrie of Bixby, Oklahoma, for proclaiming Saturday, July 30, 2022 as 'Tex' day," O'Connor said. "Happy 40th anniversary to all those involved with the making of an Oklahoma classic. And thank you, Michael Fellwock, for making it happen."

The Outsiders House Museum is located at 731 N. Saint Louis Avenue. Tickets to the movie on the lawn can be purchased at stubwire.com.

For a deeper dive into “Tex,” read a story in Sunday’s Tulsa World featuring recollections from Hinton and the film’s director, Tim Hunter.

jimmie.tramel@tulsaworld.com

I cover pop culture and work as a feature writer at the Tulsa World. A former Oklahoma sports writer of the year, I have written books about former OU coach Barry Switzer and former OSU coach Pat Jones. Phone: 918-581-8389

