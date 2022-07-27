Bixby celebrating 'Tex'; Filmed-in-Bixby movie showing Saturday at Outsiders House Museum

BIXBY — Bixby mayor Brian Guthrie acknowledged the 40th anniversary of the shot-in-Oklahoma film “Tex” by issuing a proclamation and the Outsiders House Museum will mark the anniversary by showing “Tex” Saturday, July 30 as part of the museum’s movie on the lawn series.

Danny O’Connor, executive director of the Outsiders House Museum, champions the works of Tulsa author S.E. Hinton. He attended a Wednesday ceremony in Bixby for a ceremonial reading of the Bixby’s proclamation declaring July 30 as “Tex” movie day in the city.

“Tex,” released July 30, 1982, was based on a book by Tulsa author S.E. Hinton, who also wrote "The Outsiders." Bixby was the epicenter of “Tex.” Matt Dillon and Jim Metzler starred as brothers who attended Bixby High School. Scenes also were shot in Broken Arrow and Tulsa.

The proclamation urges Bixby and its citizens to celebrate “Tex” and the film’s historical connection to the city.

"Thank you, mayor Brian Guthrie of Bixby, Oklahoma, for proclaiming Saturday, July 30, 2022 as 'Tex' day," O'Connor said. "Happy 40th anniversary to all those involved with the making of an Oklahoma classic. And thank you, Michael Fellwock, for making it happen."

The Outsiders House Museum is located at 731 N. Saint Louis Avenue. Tickets to the movie on the lawn can be purchased at stubwire.com.

For a deeper dive into “Tex,” read a story in Sunday’s Tulsa World featuring recollections from Hinton and the film’s director, Tim Hunter.