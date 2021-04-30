 Skip to main content
Bitter Root comic series creators coming to Tulsa as part of Race Massacre centennial
Bitter Root comic series creators coming to Tulsa as part of Race Massacre centennial

  • Updated
OKPOP Comics

The creative team behind the award-wining comic series Bitter Root are coming to Tulsa for an event that will be held in conjunction with the Tulsa Race Massacre centennial.

 IAN MAULE/Tulsa World

To commemorate the centennial of the Tulsa Race Massacre, OKPOP and the Greenwood Cultural Center are partnering to host a panel discussion focusing on the award-winning “Bitter Root” comic book series.

The panel, scheduled 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, June 2 at the Greenwood Cultural Center, will feature the creative team and editor of a comic series that is connected to the 1921 Tulsa Race Massacre and other historical events. An upcoming issue is expected to feature a Juneteenth variant cover.

Created by David F. Walker, Chuck Brown, Sanford Greene and edited by John Jennings, Bitter Root exists in a fictional world that merges Afrofuturism, steampunk, historical narrative and horror. The series follows the Sangerye family as family members hunt monsters transformed by hate, fear and racism.

Bitter Root, named Entertainment Weekly’s best new series of 2019, has won numerous awards, including the 2019 Ringo Award and a 2020 Eisner Award for best ongoing series. The Eisner Awards are considered the Academy Awards of the comic industry.

In 2019, Legendary Studios purchased the rights to a film adaptation of Bitter Root. “Black Panther” and “Creed” director Ryan Coogler is slated to direct the project.

The panel discussion in Tulsa will open with words from Dr. Stevie Johnson, an educator with the Bob Dylan Archive, and Mechelle Brown, program director for the Greenwood Cultural Center. The event is free and open to the public. Because a limited number of spots will be available for in-person attendance, it is strongly recommended experiencing the event online. To reserve an in-person seat, call Mechelle Brown at 918-596-1026. To register to attend online, visit www.okpop.org/BitterRoot and fill out the registration form.

Funding for the program is being provided in part by a grant from Oklahoma Humanities (OH) and the National Endowment for the Humanities (NEH). Any views, findings, conclusions or recommendations expressed in this program do not necessarily represent those of OH or NEH.

Walker was interviewed about Bitter Root for a Tulsa World story published March 8, 2020.

The Men Who Would be Scene

Tulsa Opera features "Greenwood Overcomes," the most unusual box office success of all time and one missing cat

jimmie.tramel@tulsaworld.com

Breaking News