Bitter Root comic series creators appearing vitually in Tulsa as part of Race Massacre centennial

To commemorate the centennial of the Tulsa Race Massacre, OKPOP and the Greenwood Cultural Center are partnering to host a panel discussion focusing on the award-winning “Bitter Root” comic book series.

The panel, scheduled 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, June 2 at the Greenwood Cultural Center, will feature virtual appearances by the creative team and editor of a comic series that is connected to the 1921 Tulsa Race Massacre and other historical events. An upcoming issue is expected to feature a Juneteenth variant cover.

Created by David F. Walker, Chuck Brown, Sanford Greene and edited by John Jennings, Bitter Root exists in a fictional world that merges Afrofuturism, steampunk, historical narrative and horror. The series follows the Sangerye family as family members hunt monsters transformed by hate, fear and racism.

“Bitter Root,” named Entertainment Weekly’s best new series of 2019, has won numerous awards, including the 2019 Ringo Award and a 2020 Eisner Award for best ongoing series. The Eisner Awards are considered the Academy Awards of the comic industry.

In 2019, Legendary Studios purchased the rights to a film adaptation of “Bitter Root.” “Black Panther” and “Creed” director Ryan Coogler is slated to direct the project.