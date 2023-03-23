The life story of Oklahoma country music superstar Reba McEntire is being told in comic book form.

TidalWave Comics announced a McEntire biographical comic book that is part of its “Female Force” series focused on women who make an impact worldwide. “Female Force: Reba McEntire" will be released this month in honor of McEntire’s 68th birthday.

Said a news release about the comic: Reba McEntire sings into our hearts through her music and no-nonsense way of looking at the world. Reba’s roots will always be on the family ranch in Oklahoma, yet her influence ranges from Broadway to Hollywood. Follow Reba on a journey from her rodeo barrel racing days to the Grand Ole Opry, her own hit sitcom and film career. Reba’s done it all and this comic takes you on the adventures of Reba through her singing, acting, family values and much, much more.

Written by Adam Rose with art by Ramon Salas, the 22-page comic will be available digitally on multiple platforms and in print.

The “Female Force” imprint features prominent and influential authors, business executives, entertainers, journalists, politicians and activists. The latest biography comic book joins TidalWave’s library of more than 200 comic book biographies. Previous titles profiled Dolly Parton, Tina Turner, Tina Fey, Betty White, Michelle Obama, Barbra Streisand, Cher and Gloria Steinem.

“We wanted to showcase the strong women in today’s society that have inspired generations and shaped the culture of today,” publisher Darren G. Davis said. “Kids and adults alike can look up to these women as great role models. One of the coolest things about the comic books is that we found schools using them for reluctant readers.”

For more information, go to tidalwavecomics.com.