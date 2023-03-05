FICTION

1. “Burner” by Mark Greaney (Berkley Books)

2. “The School for Good Mothers” by Jessamine Chan (S&S/Marysue Rucci Books)

3. “Tomorrow, and Tomorrow, and Tomorrow” by Gabrielle Zevin (Knopf Publishing Group)

4. “Legends & Lattes” by Travis Baldree (Tor Books)

5. “Magic City” by Jewell Parker Rhodes (Harper Perennial)

6. “City of Blows” by Tim Blake Nelson (Unnamed Press)

7. “Dreamland” by Nicholas Sparks (Random House)

8. “How to Sell a Haunted House” by Grady Hendrix (Berkley Books)

9. “The Seven Husbands of Evelyn Hugo” by Taylor Jenkins Reid (Washington Square Press)

10. “Secretly Yours” by Tessa Bailey (Avon Books)

NONFICTION

1. “Killers of the Flower Moon: The Osage Murders and the Birth of the FBI” by David Grann (Vintage)

2. “The Ground Breaking: The Tulsa Race Massacre and an American City’s Search for Justice” by Scott Ellsworth (Dutton)

3. “Poet Warrior: A Memoir” by Joy Harjo (W. W. Norton & Company)

4. “I’m Glad My Mom Died” by Jennette McCurdy (Simon & Schuster)

5. “Spare” by Prince Harry the Duke of Sussex (Random House)

6. “Crazy Brave” by Joy Harjo (W. W. Norton & Company)

7. “Gender Queer: A Memoir” by Maia Kobabe (Oni Press)

8. “The Creative ACT: A Way of Being” by Rick Rubin (Penguin Press)

9. “Chatter: The Voice in Our Head, Why It Matters, and How to Harness It” by Ethan Kross (Crown Publishing Group)

10. “Braiding Sweetgrass” by Robin Wall Kimmerer (Milkweed Editions)

CHILDREN/YOUNG ADULT

1. “The Ice Cream Machine” by Adam Rubin (G.P. Putnam’s Sons Books for Young Readers)

2. “The Human Kaboom” by Adam Rubin (G.P. Putnam’s Sons Books for Young Readers)

3. “Something: One Small Thing Can Make a Difference” by Natalee Creech (Worthy Kids)

4. “Good Night Tulsa” by The Foundation for Tulsa Schools (The Foundation for Tulsa Schools)

5. “The Outsiders” by S. E. Hinton (Penguin Group)

6. “A Kids Book About The Tulsa Race Massacre” by Carlos Moreno (A Kids Book About, Inc.)

7. “The Hate U Give” by Angie Thomas (Balzer & Bray/Harperteen)

8. “Are You There God? It’s Me, Margaret.” by Judy Blume (Atheneum Books for Young Readers)

9. “Celebrate Tulsa” by The Foundation for Tulsa Schools (The Foundation for Tulsa Schools)

10. “Me and Earl and the Dying Girl” by Jesse Andrews (Harry N. Abrams)

Based on sales from Magic City Books in Tulsa, Best of Books in Edmond, Brace Books in Ponca City and Full Circle Bookstore in Oklahoma City.

— From staff reports