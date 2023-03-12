FICTION

1. “The Only Good Indians” by Stephen Graham Jones (Gallery/Saga Press)

2. “My Heart Is a Chainsaw” by Stephen Graham Jones (Gallery/Saga Press)

3. “Don’t Fear the Reaper” by Stephen Graham Jones (Gallery/Saga Press)

4. “Mapping the Interior” by Stephen Graham Jones (Tordotcom)

5. “Mongrels” by Stephen Graham Jones (William Morrow & Company)

6. “Zombie Sharks with Metal Teeth” by Stephen Graham Jones (Lazy Fascist Press)

7. “Storm Watch” by C. J. Box (G.P. Putnam’s Sons)

8. “The School For Good Mothers” by Jessamine Chan (S&S/Marysue Rucci Books)

9. “I Have Some Questions For You” by Rebecca Makkai (Viking)

10. “A Day of Fallen Night” by Samantha Shannon (Bloomsbury Publishing)

NONFICTION

1. “One Thought Scares Me...: We Teach Our Children What We Wish Them to Know; We Don’t Teach Our Children What We Don’t Wish Them to Know” by Richard Dreyfuss (Skyhorse Publishing)

2. “Roger A. Deakins: Byways” by Roger A. Deakins (Damiani Ltd)

3. “Braiding Sweetgrass” by Robin Wall Kimmerer (Milkweed Editions)

4. “Father of Lions” by Louise Callaghan (Forge)

5. “Lost German Slave Girl: The Extraordinary True Story of Sally Miller and Her Fight for Freedom in Old New Orleans” by John Bailey (Grove Press)

6. “Killers of the Flower Moon: The Osage Murders and the Birth of the FBI” by David Grann (Vintage)

7. “The 1921 Tulsa Race Massacre: A Photographic History” by Karlos K. Hill (University of Oklahoma Press)

8. “It’s Ok to Be Angry about Capitalism” by Bernie Sanders (Crown Publishing Group)

9. “Spare” by Prince Harry the Duke of Sussex (Random House)

10. “The Ground Breaking: The Tulsa Race Massacre and an American City’s Search for Justice” by Scott Ellsworth (Dutton)

CHILDREN’S/YOUNG ADULT

1. “No Bunnies Here!” by Tammi Sauer (Doubleday Books for Young Readers)

2. “The Underpants” by Tammi Sauer (Scholastic Press)

3. “Wordy Birdy” by Tammi Sauer (Doubleday Books for Young Readers)

4. “Mary Had a Little Plan” by Tammi Sauer (Union Square Kids)

5. “Lovebird Lou” by Tammi Sauer (Union Square Kids)

6. “Nugget and Fang: Friends Forever–Or Snack Time?” by Tammi Sauer (Clarion Books)

7. “Poopsie Gets Lost” by Hannah E. Harrison (Dial Books)

8. “Mostly Monsterly” by Tammi Sauer (Simon & Schuster/Paula Wiseman Books)

9. “Eleanor Roosevelt: Her Path to Kindness” by Helaine Becker (Christy Ottaviano Books-Little Brown and Hachette)

10. “A Little Chicken” by Tammi Sauer (Union Square Kids)

Based on sales from Magic City Books in Tulsa, Best of Books in Edmond, Brace Books in Ponca City and Full Circle Bookstore in Oklahoma City.

— From staff reports