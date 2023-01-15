Best-selling author Brad Meltzer to talk about 'The Nazi Conspiracy' in Tulsa

There are some real-life stories so fantastic that not even as fertile an imagination as Brad Meltzer’s could dream them up.

“In all my novels, I make the effort to use actual facts,” said Meltzer, whose best-selling novels include “The Escape Artist,” “The Lightning Rod” and “Dead Even.” “A lot of my novels start with some bit of history, and I do everything I can to be as accurate with the facts as possible.

“But sometimes, I’ll come across some fact or incident in history that is just too good to turn it into a thriller,” he said. “It really needs to be a book of its own.”

One such incident was about an effort in 1776 to assassinate Gen. George Washington by some of the soldiers tasked with serving as the future president’s bodyguards. Meltzer said the idea “rattled around in my brain for years” before he and documentary filmmaker Josh Mensch collaborated to produce “The First Conspiracy: The Secret Plot to Kill George Washington.”

Meltzer and Mensch then collaborated on “The Lincoln Conspiracy,” which detailed the plot to assassinate Lincoln before he took the oath of office in 1861 — a crime that was foiled in part through the efforts of Alan Pinkerton, who would go on to found the private detective agency that bears his name.

The duo’s latest effort is “The Nazi Conspiracy: The Secret Plot to Kill Roosevelt, Stalin and Churchill” (Flatiron Books, $29.99).

Meltzer will be in Tulsa to promote his latest nonfiction work in an event at 7 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 18, at Congregation B’Nai Emunah, 1719 S. Owasso Ave.

“The Nazi Conspiracy” began with Meltzer discovering a forgotten bit of history associated with the meeting of U.S. President Franklin Roosevelt, British Prime Minister Winston Churchill and Soviet Union premier Josef Stalin in Tehran, Iran, in 1943.

It was the first time the leaders of the three major countries allied against Nazi Germany had met face-to-face. It was also, in the opinion of Adolf Hitler and his inner circle, the perfect opportunity to kill the leaders of their enemies.

“I came across an article in which Roosevelt was quoted as saying that ‘The meeting went well, and the Nazis tried to kill us,’” Meltzer said. “It was mentioned in many newspapers, but D-Day and the invasion of Normandy happened, and that rightly was what everyone focused on. So this story got swallowed up by history.”

While the main story of “The Nazi Conspiracy” involves the plotting and counter-plotting of the assassination attempt and the Allies’ efforts to thwart it, complete with body doubles and decoy motorcade, “The Nazi Conspiracy” also explores the rise of authoritarian regimes, and attitudes and actions from 1943 that are uncomfortably familiar to those living in the year 2023.

“There’s a saying that ‘history doesn’t repeat itself, but it sure does rhyme,’” Meltzer said. “We didn’t write this book simply to entertain or inform — we wrote it to warn. You look at something like (the white supremacy rally in) Charlottesville, and it seems incredible that we are still having to fight against Nazis in the 21st century.

“When Josh and I sit down to write these books, we always ask ourselves, ‘What is this book really about?’” he said. “And for this book, it was the rise of authoritarianism all over the world, including this country, as well as the rise of antisemitism.

“One of the reasons why we tell stories of World War II is because it was one of the few times that the United States confronted evil and ultimately saved the day,” Meltzer said. “That’s really the American ideal — that we can stand up to, and defeat, evil. One of the ways we can continue to do that is to use our voice to point out what is wrong, and try to put a stop to it.”

Meltzer and Mensch began their partnership when they worked together on the History Channel series “Brad Meltzer’s Lost History.”

“One of the hardest things to do is to find the truth,” Meltzer said. “And the amount of research that has to be done to do these books is so intense and staggering that there would be no way I could do it by myself, and give it the attention it deserves. Fortunately, Josh and I see eye-to-eye on what we want to accomplish, because we want to provide the full context of these events we write about, to get to the one true story. That’s why this book has 30 pages of end notes.”