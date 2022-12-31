'Beaverpedia' book author recalls childhood in Tulsa

Brian Humek spent a chapter of his childhood in Tulsa.

He also spent a significant amount of time in front of the television.

Don’t call it wasted time.

Call it homework.

Humek is the author of “The World Famous Beaverpedia,” a book devoted to the classic TV sitcom “Leave it to Beaver.” Probably, a person doesn’t write almost 500 pages about a decades-old (1957-63) television series unless that show gets them in the feels.

Guilty as charged.

Here’s Humek’s testimony, plus some personal background:

When were you in Tulsa?

“I lived in Tulsa during what I would say were my most formative years, and those were school years from fourth grade to ninth grade. I attended Patrick Henry Elementary, Walt Disney Elementary, Carver Middle School and Skelly Junior High. The last three years I spent in Tulsa, most of my free time was spent at the Burger King at 41st and Memorial, where my dad worked part-time. I was friends with all the workers and eventually worked there underage since I was friends with the owner, and I also spent two nights a week at Tiffany Bowl, playing pinball while my dad bowled in a league. Life was so different back then.”

What brought your family to Tulsa and what led your family out of Tulsa?

“The trucking industry. My father worked at a company that moved its operations to Tulsa in the late 1970s, and he moved us away for the same reason in the early 1980s. I believe the company was called International Transport.”

There have been thousands upon thousands of TV shows. Why is “Leave it to Beaver” the one that inspired you to write a book?

“While there have been thousands of TV shows, there are only a handful of shows I have ever loved enough to watch so many times over and over again that I could even take a stab at writing a book about that would be as detailed as ‘The World Famous Beaverpedia.’

“One of those is ‘Psych,’ which my son said I should do next. That’s not going to happen. The only other shows I have anywhere near enough competency to write about would be ‘Saved by the Bell,’ ‘The Waltons,’ ‘Dragnet,’ ‘The Rockford Files’ and ‘Lou Grant,’ my favorite show while I lived in Tulsa.

“Of all these shows, ‘Leave it to Beaver’ is the only one that is humorous and yet calming and relaxing at the same time. It’s relaxing because it takes me back to a time in the past, not so much the 1950s and ’60s when it took place, although that is some of it, but also to a time when I didn’t have a lot of responsibilities, other than just going to school and then watching reruns like ‘Leave it to Beaver’ or ‘The Brady Bunch’ after school.

“In fact, the producers mentioned often in newspaper accounts about the show that ‘Leave it to Beaver’ wasn’t going for the big belly laughs, and Tony Dow once mentioned that if a joke received too many laughs during table reads on Monday, they watered down the joke in a subsequent script revision. The humor in the show was more subdued and simpler.

“It wasn’t long ago that I re-read an entry in a journal I kept after graduating high school. I didn’t attend college, and a lot of the journal entries read, ‘Woke up at 1 p.m., watched ‘Leave it to Beaver.’ While I continued to love ‘Leave it to Beaver,’ I did eventually get a full-time job.”

What’s the greatest episode — or your favorite episode — in the show’s 234-episode history?

“That’s almost impossible to answer, and now I know how Jerry Mathers and other actors feel when they are asked this same thing. But, since you asked, I’d have to say ... no, I can’t do it. I have to give you three of my favorites, and they all come in the first season and I pretty much love them the same — ‘The Black Eye,’ ‘Voodoo Magic’ and ‘Tenting Tonight.’ They’re each amazing.”

I was stunned to read “Leave it to Beaver” was abandoned by CBS after one season (ABC picked it up after that) and never ended any of its six seasons as a top 30 show in the Nielsen ratings. Yet “Leave it to Beaver” still has legs and reruns continue to present day. How did that happen?

“The show went into syndication in the fall of 1963 after its summer reruns on ABC had finished. It has been on the air constantly since October 4, 1957, when it debuted on CBS.

“At the time of its production, ‘Leave it to Beaver’ was one of the most expensive situation comedies to film. The first episode cost $40,000 to produce. The show also had the best quality actors. The talent on that show was not matched on any other show, in my opinion and in the opinion of many fans.

“I think the subtle comedy and the real-life situations which were the basis of many episodes also has helped its longevity. Everyone who watches the show regularly will eventually say, ‘I remember when that happened to me’ or ‘I remember when that happened to our son or to our daughter.’

“The producers and writers based many of the episodes on their own personal experiences, so what you see on the show is quite real. A fan letter during the show’s early years mentioned that they thought the writers of the show were hiding behind the couch in their own living room, watching and taking notes on their family, so they could turn it into an episode. That’s how real the show felt to many people when it first aired, and I think over the years, fans have continued to feel the show is that real.

“Also, the show has lessons that everyone can learn from and they aren’t lessons that are so didactic that one feels beaten over the head with the moral or the life lesson that can be learned from the episode. So, there is that, too. Overall, it’s just the quality of the show. It’s the kind of show that parents who loved it growing up, watching it in reruns, want to pass their love for it on to their own children.”

The book is done. How do you feel?

“Like I have a life again, even though now a lot of my time is spent promoting the book, spreading the news of its release.

“I almost feel like I need to be reacquainted with my wife and son after so much time spent researching and writing. The best thing of all is so many people loving the book — many bought it for themselves for Christmas. One guy in the ‘Leave it to Beaver’ Facebook group (Leave it to Beaver Fan Club) I participate in the most wrote that he enjoyed the book so much that he’s buying another one to give as a gift. Others have said so many complimentary things that it’s quite a humbling experience. Others have spoken of the joy they received from reading it. People love their ‘Leave it to Beaver.’”

More information about “Beaverpedia” is available at leaveittobeaverbooks.com.

Featured video: