Bart Bush, fandom pioneer and Oklahoma's first comic shop owner, dies

“After that, he was in big demand for shows and advertising,” Bush told the magazine. “OAF jump-started his next career.”

Bush’s more recent convention, OAFcon, sprang from the desire to hold a reunion show in 2007 on the 40th anniversary of the start of the group (OAF) he co-founded. OAFcon proved popular enough that it became an annual event and drew collectors from across the nation.

Author John Wooley said he has known Bush since they got together with others in Paul McSpadden’s garage in 1967 for the beginnings of what became OAF.

“Paul had sent out invitations to every comic-book collector he could find, mostly through fanzines,” Wooley said. “It may be hard for people in these social media-saturated days to wrap their heads around, but finding like-minded people outside your immediate geographic sphere was tough. Those of us who started the Oklahoma Alliance of Fans found one another through amateur publications, cranked out on mimeograph and duplicating machines and mailed all around the country. Bart Bush was right in the forefront of all of that.”

Wooley said his friend embodied what being a comic book and nostalgia fan was all about.