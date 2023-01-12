Band drama: Betty and Veronica leaving the Archies to form all-girl rock group

What in the name of “Sugar, Sugar” is going on? Band drama. That’s what’s going on.

Betty and Veronica are leaving the Archies to form a new all-girl band, Rock Candi.

It will happen in Betty & Veronica Friends Forever: Rock ‘N’ Roll, a one-shot comic book from Archie Comics scheduled for release in March.

The comic will introduce a new character, Jola Kitt, a drummer who joins Betty and Veronica in the new band. Draw your own conclusions about whether Jola bears a resemblance to Joan Jett.

“Rock Candi proves that girls can rock!” writer and artist Holly G! said in a news release. “No more tambourine shaking or backup vocals; these girls are shredding guitars, writing their own songs, and singing them. The story is more drama than comedy -- it’s about not letting someone keep your light from shining, and how a band is supposed to support one another. I’m excited for more Rock Candi stories to come!”

Archie and the Riverdale gang have been around since 1941, but the band the Archies did not debut until the 60th issue of Life With Archie in 1967. The fictional band was part of a wave of multimedia pop music acts during that era. The concept took off with a tie-in animated television series and original music releases, including notably “Sugar, Sugar,” which reached the top of the Billboard Hot 100 in 1969.

Betty & Veronica Friends Forever: Rock ‘N’ Roll, which will include includes reprints of rock-themed stories throughout Archie history, is available for pre-order at comic shops nationwide.