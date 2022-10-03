 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Authors R.A. Jones, Michael Vance set book signing at Gardner's

Michael Vance will join fellow Oklahoma author R.A. Jones for an Oct. 8 signing at Gardner's Used Books. Tulsa World file

 Cory Young

Oklahoma authors R.A. Jones and Michael Vance will attend a Saturday, Oct. 8 book signing at Gardner’s Used Books, 4421 S. Mingo Road.

The signing will begin at noon and continue until 4 p.m.

A news advisory said they will have their usual offerings and, in keeping with the spirit of the Halloween season, Vance will have copies of his popular “Weird Horror Tales” trilogy while Jones will have copies of his new horror novel, “The Last Days of Poe.” Jones also will have copies of his newest western, “Caged Fury.”

jimmie.tramel@tulsaworld.com

