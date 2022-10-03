Authors R.A. Jones, Michael Vance set book signing at Gardner's

Oklahoma authors R.A. Jones and Michael Vance will attend a Saturday, Oct. 8 book signing at Gardner’s Used Books, 4421 S. Mingo Road.
The signing will begin at noon and continue until 4 p.m.
A news advisory said they will have their usual offerings and, in keeping with the spirit of the Halloween season, Vance will have copies of his popular “Weird Horror Tales” trilogy while Jones will have copies of his new horror novel, “The Last Days of Poe.” Jones also will have copies of his newest western, “Caged Fury.”
Stay up-to-date on what's happening
Receive the latest in local entertainment news in your inbox weekly!
Jimmie Tramel
Scene Writer
I cover pop culture and work as a feature writer at the Tulsa World. A former Oklahoma sports writer of the year, I have written books about former OU coach Barry Switzer and former OSU coach Pat Jones. Phone: 918-581-8389
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.