Author writes biography of award-winning best-selling novelist Tony Hillerman

In 1969, Tony Hillerman decided the time had come for him to write “The Great American Novel.”
The Oklahoma native, whose career in journalism had included a stint covering everything from politics to sports as a member of the United Press International bureau in Oklahoma City, had what he thought was the first story for this project: a crusading wire-service reporter uncovers a dark web of corruption and violence in a place that bore more than a passing resemblance to the State Capitol in Oklahoma City.
Hillerman promised his editor that he was working on a book that not only would tell an exciting story, but provide an accurate look at the inner workings of journalism.
The book Hillerman produced, his second novel titled “The Fly on the Wall,” delivered on his promises. But, as James McGrath Morris said, “It was during the writing of ‘The Fly on the Wall’ that Hillerman realized he had started something new and interesting with his first book, and that this was the subject he needed to pursue.”
Hillerman’s first book was “The Blessing Way,” the first in what would become a best-selling series of mystery novels focusing on members of the Navajo Tribal Police, and how the crimes they investigate explore the many facets of Navajo life and culture.
Morris is the author of “Tony Hillerman: A Life,” the first comprehensive biography of the award-winning best-selling novelist. It is published by the University of Oklahoma Press.
Morris has published several works of nonfiction, including “The Ambulance Drivers: Hemingway, Dos Passos, and a Friendship Made and Lost in War,” and “Pulitzer: A Life in Politics, Print and Power.”
Morris first became aware of Hillerman while working as a journalist in New Mexico.
“I knew him as the spokesperson for the University of New Mexico,” Morris recalled. “Then, when I moved to Kansas City, my boss handed me a copy of ‘The Fly on the Wall,’ and I ended up writing Tony Hillerman a fan letter, and he wrote back. After that, I made it a point to get every book he wrote in hardcover.”
But what drew Morris to Hillerman as a subject for a biography was the realization that “He was more than a mystery writer. For one thing, he changed the mystery genre completely by introducing a Navajo protagonist. Back when he started writing, mysteries tend to feature one of two types — the tough, usually white, American male detective, or the elderly lady pouring tea in England.
“But what was even more interesting was that he used what is essentially an entertainment — the mystery novel — to present and explain the Navajo culture to the rest of the world,” Morris said. “The major reason why people the world over know about the Navajo world is because they’ve read Tony Hillerman’s books.”
Hillerman’s own fascination with the Navajo began in August 1945, when as a young man just returned from World War II he happened upon a group of Navajos conducting a ceremony called the Enemy Way, which was done to rid two Navajo men — like Hillerman, veterans of the war — from the evil they might have encountered in their travels.
That chance meeting would ultimately lead to Hillerman’s first novel, “The Blessing Way,” which featured a young anthropologist as an amateur detective, assisted by a Navajo Tribal Police officer named Joe Leaphorn.
Leaphorn was supposed to be only a minor character, but in the course of writing “The Blessing Way,” Hillerman realized the untapped potential of Leaphorn as a protagonist.
Hillerman then began to immerse himself in Navajo life and culture, ultimately earning the trust of many members of the Navajo nation. And the combination of the intensely researched background of each story along with Hillerman’s storytelling prowess soon made his books extremely popular.
“A Thief of Time,” the first book that brought together the characters of Joe Leaphorn and officer Jim Chee, whom Hillerman created to bring a different perspective to his stories, became his breakout book, landing on the New York Times Best-Seller List.
He earned the Edgar Award for Best Novel for “Dance Hall of the Dead,” and was named a Grand Master by the Mystery Writers of America.
His work was also adapted into a series of episodes produced by Robert Redford for PBS’ “Mystery!” series, with Tulsa native Wes Studi as Leaphorn and Adam Beach as Jim Chee. A new six-episode series based on Hillerman’s novel “The Dark Wind,” which will feature an all-Native American cast and writer’s room, is forthcoming from AMC.
Hillerman was praised by many in the Navajo nation for how he depicted the people and their culture in his work, but toward the end of his life, as the concept of cultural appropriation became a flashpoint among Indigenous nations, some within as well as outside of the Navajo nation accused Hillerman of exploiting a culture to which he did not belong.
“When Hillerman began writing, it wasn’t an issue people were talking about,” Morris said. “He acknowledged the backlash, but at the same time was comfortable with the work he had done, in researching and making sure to get things right.
“But I’ve talked with people who said their grandmother had a special shelf in her house reserved for Tony Hillerman books,” he said. “When Hillerman was alive, if writers came to the Navajo, it was because they were wanting to cover the poverty, the corruption, all the negative things. Whereas Tony Hillerman was someone determined to write stories that respected and celebrated the Navajo culture.”
