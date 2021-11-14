Author writes biography of award-winning best-selling novelist Tony Hillerman

Morris has published several works of nonfiction, including “The Ambulance Drivers: Hemingway, Dos Passos, and a Friendship Made and Lost in War,” and “Pulitzer: A Life in Politics, Print and Power.”

Morris first became aware of Hillerman while working as a journalist in New Mexico.

“I knew him as the spokesperson for the University of New Mexico,” Morris recalled. “Then, when I moved to Kansas City, my boss handed me a copy of ‘The Fly on the Wall,’ and I ended up writing Tony Hillerman a fan letter, and he wrote back. After that, I made it a point to get every book he wrote in hardcover.”

But what drew Morris to Hillerman as a subject for a biography was the realization that “He was more than a mystery writer. For one thing, he changed the mystery genre completely by introducing a Navajo protagonist. Back when he started writing, mysteries tend to feature one of two types — the tough, usually white, American male detective, or the elderly lady pouring tea in England.

“But what was even more interesting was that he used what is essentially an entertainment — the mystery novel — to present and explain the Navajo culture to the rest of the world,” Morris said. “The major reason why people the world over know about the Navajo world is because they’ve read Tony Hillerman’s books.”