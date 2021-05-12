Author Teresa Moyer taking part in live reading as part of Tulsa Pop Kids' literacy mission

Tulsa author Teresa Moyer will participate in a live reading of “Pete and Patty Penguin” 10 a.m. Saturday, May 15 at Tankano Traders, which is located at the Tulsa Pop Kids Persimmon Hollow headquarters, 6927 S. 115th E. Ave.
The event is part of the Tulsa Pop Kids literacy program. Tulsa Pop Kids rewards reading by awarding credits that can be spent on toys and books at Tankano Traders from 9 a.m. to noon on the first Wednesday and third Saturday each month.
Tulsa Pop Kids has a mission of enhancing youth literacy through pop culture and entertainment.
Stay up-to-date on what's happening
Receive the latest in local entertainment news in your inbox weekly!
Jimmie Tramel
Scene Writer
I cover pop culture and work as a feature writer at the Tulsa World. A former Oklahoma sports writer of the year, I have written books about former OU coach Barry Switzer and former OSU coach Pat Jones. Phone: 918-581-8389
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.