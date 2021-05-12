 Skip to main content
Author Teresa Moyer taking part in live reading as part of Tulsa Pop Kids' literacy mission
  Updated
Star Wars Trading Post

Tankano Traders is a "Star Wars"-themed trading post where children can explore literacy, collect what interests them and earn points for their discoveries.

 Jimmie Tramel, Tulsa World

Tulsa author Teresa Moyer will participate in a live reading of “Pete and Patty Penguin” 10 a.m. Saturday, May 15 at Tankano Traders, which is located at the Tulsa Pop Kids Persimmon Hollow headquarters, 6927 S. 115th E. Ave.

The event is part of the Tulsa Pop Kids literacy program. Tulsa Pop Kids rewards reading by awarding credits that can be spent on toys and books at Tankano Traders from 9 a.m. to noon on the first Wednesday and third Saturday each month.

Tulsa Pop Kids has a mission of enhancing youth literacy through pop culture and entertainment.

jimmie.tramel@tulsaworld.com

Scene Writer

I cover pop culture and work as a feature writer at the Tulsa World. A former Oklahoma sports writer of the year, I have written books about former OU coach Barry Switzer and former OSU coach Pat Jones. Phone: 918-581-8389

