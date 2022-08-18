 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Author of new Jim Thorpe biography attending book signing event

Jim Thorpe

In this undated file photo, sports star Jim Thorpe is greeted by a group of Native Americans from a reservation in St. Petersburg, Fla. AP Photo

Magic City Books is welcoming Pulitzer Prize winner David Maraniss for an in-person program to celebrate his new biography (“Path Lit By Lightning: The Life of Jim Thorpe”) of an Oklahoma sports legend.

The event will take beging 7 p.m. Monday, Aug. 22 and will be hosted at Congregation B’nai Emunah, 1719 S. Rockford Ave.

Copies of the book will be for sale and Maraniss will be signing books.

Thorpe rose to world fame as a mythic talent who excelled at every sport. He won gold medals in the decathlon and pentathlon at the 1912 Stockholm Olympics, was an All-American football player at the Carlisle Indian School, was in the first class Pro Football Hall of Fame induction class and played major league baseball for John McGraw’s New York Giants. Even in a golden age of sports celebrities, he was one of a kind.

But despite his colossal skills, Thorpe’s life was a struggle against the odds. As a member of the Sac and Fox Nation, he encountered duplicitous authorities who turned away from him when their reputations were at risk.

At Carlisle, he dealt with the racist assimilationist philosophy “Kill the Indian, Save the Man.” His gold medals were unfairly rescinded because he had played minor league baseball. His later life was troubled by alcohol, broken marriages, and financial distress.

Thorpe roamed from state to state and took bit parts in Hollywood, but even the film of his own life failed to improve his fortunes. But for all his travails, Thorpe did not succumb. The man survived, complications and all, and so did the myth.

I cover pop culture and work as a feature writer at the Tulsa World.

