 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Askew to launch new novel at Magic City

  • 0

Award-winning novelist Rilla Askew will launch her newest novel, “Prize for the Fire,” with an event set for 1 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 23, at Magic City Books, 221 E. Archer St.

“Prize for the Fire” is Askew’s first novel since “Kind of Kin” in 2013 and is also her first work of fiction that does not deal in some way with her native Oklahoma.

Set in 16th century England, the novel follows the life of Anne Askew, who as a young woman rebels against the strictures of her arranged marriage to an abusive older man, becomes caught up in the religious turmoil that marked the reign of Henry VIII, and ultimately faces a fiery fate for her convictions.

In skillfully portraying a significant historical figure — one of the first female writers known to have composed in the English language — “Prize for the Fire” renders the inner life of Anne Askew with a depth and immediacy that transcends time.

People are also reading…

Askew is a novelist, essayist and short-story writer known for her award-winning historical fiction. “Fire in Beulah,” her novel about the 1921 Tulsa Race Massacre, received the American Book Award. Her Dust Bowl novel, “Harpsong,” received the Oklahoma Book Award, and her essay collection, “Most American: Notes from a Wounded Place,” was long-listed for a PEN America Literary Award. She is an associate professor of English at the University of Oklahoma.

Featured video:

Happy Halloween! Grace Wood, James Watts and Jimmie Tramel talk about Halloween horror flicks, from Alfred Hitchcock classics, to lesser known ones like 2014's "As Above, So Below," plus previewing upcoming Scene features.

james.watts@tulsaworld.com

0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Review: 'Demon Copperhead,' by Barbara Kingsolver

Review: 'Demon Copperhead,' by Barbara Kingsolver

FICTION: Barbara Kingsolver's latest, and best, re-creates "David Copperfield" in America's Appalachians. "Demon Copperhead" by Barbara Kingsolver; Harper (560 pages, $29.99) ——— The lure of Barbara Kingsolver's latest novel begins with its title: "Demon Copperhead." What, now? This sprawling, brilliant story, set in southwestern Virginia's impoverished Lee County in the 1990s and early 2000s, ...

Charlayne Hunter-Gault chronicles half a century in ‘My People’

Charlayne Hunter-Gault chronicles half a century in ‘My People’

"My People: Five Decades of Writing About Black Lives" by Charlayne Hunter-Gaultl Harper (342 pages, $27.99) ——— Early in her life, Charlayne Hunter-Gault made history. Then, for half a century, she covered it. In 1961, at age 18, she was one of the first two Black students to be admitted to the University of Georgia, after a lengthy legal fight. She was already working as a journalist — ...

‘Big Bang Theory’ proved to be equation for unlikely sitcom success

‘Big Bang Theory’ proved to be equation for unlikely sitcom success

"The Big Bang Theory: The Definitive, Inside Story of the Epic Hit Series" by Jessica Radloff; Grand Central Publishing (528 pages, $30) ——— Bazinga! Sheldon Cooper used the word when he had a victory. Jessica Radloff could use it about her book, “The Big Bang Theory: The Definitive, Inside Story of the Epic Hit Series.” All too often, definitive and inside compendiums are neither. In this ...

Review: 'The Last Chairlift,' by John Irving

Review: 'The Last Chairlift,' by John Irving

FICTION: John Irving, 80, returns with an epic novel exploring — and recycling — some of his favorite themes. "The Last Chairlift" by John Irving; Simon & Schuster (912 pages, $35) ——— John Irving's 15th novel, "The Last Chairlift," is hard to miss: At more than 900 pages, it rivals the length of "David Copperfield" and "Moby-Dick," two epics he admiringly references throughout the book. But ...

New Romare Bearden book explores the South, the artist’s ‘homeland of his imagination’

New Romare Bearden book explores the South, the artist’s ‘homeland of his imagination’

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — For someone so closely associated with Charlotte and the South, famed artist Romare Bearden spent precious little time here. In fact, his parents fled the city when a white mob targeted them in 1915 during the Jim Crow era. They took their young son to Pittsburgh, part of the Great Migration of Southern Black families to the North in the early 20th century. Later, they ...

Review: 'It Takes a Worried Woman,' by Debra Monroe

Review: 'It Takes a Worried Woman,' by Debra Monroe

NONFICTION; A collection of smart, edgy essays about troubles of our modern world — from climate change to racism to grief. "It Takes a Worried Woman" by Debra Monroe; University of Georgia Press (175 pages, $19.95) ——— "It Takes a Worried Woman" is the title of the new essay collection from author Debra Monroe, yet it is not the title of any of the essays and as far as I can see, does not ...

Watch Now: Related Video

Trevor Noah sets third Netflix special as his 'Daily Show' exit looms

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert