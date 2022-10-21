Askew to launch new novel at Magic City

Award-winning novelist Rilla Askew will launch her newest novel, “Prize for the Fire,” with an event set for 1 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 23, at Magic City Books, 221 E. Archer St.

“Prize for the Fire” is Askew’s first novel since “Kind of Kin” in 2013 and is also her first work of fiction that does not deal in some way with her native Oklahoma.

Set in 16th century England, the novel follows the life of Anne Askew, who as a young woman rebels against the strictures of her arranged marriage to an abusive older man, becomes caught up in the religious turmoil that marked the reign of Henry VIII, and ultimately faces a fiery fate for her convictions.

In skillfully portraying a significant historical figure — one of the first female writers known to have composed in the English language — “Prize for the Fire” renders the inner life of Anne Askew with a depth and immediacy that transcends time.

Askew is a novelist, essayist and short-story writer known for her award-winning historical fiction. “Fire in Beulah,” her novel about the 1921 Tulsa Race Massacre, received the American Book Award. Her Dust Bowl novel, “Harpsong,” received the Oklahoma Book Award, and her essay collection, “Most American: Notes from a Wounded Place,” was long-listed for a PEN America Literary Award. She is an associate professor of English at the University of Oklahoma.

Featured video: