 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Artist feels lucky he can cast 'Pearls Before Swine'

  • 0

Every couple of years, Stephan Pastis gets the chance to remake the world.

The world of “Pearls Before Swine,” that is — the comic Pastis has been drawing and writing for more than 20 years. (The Tulsa World added “Pearls Before Swine” to its comics section in 2017.)

“We do these anthologies — they’re called ‘Treasuries’ because they’re so big — about every year and a half,” Pastis said. “And they have about 18 months of strips in them.

“The great thing about the books is that we make them unique,” he said. “I kind of turn it into the comic strip version of a director’s cut. I’ll do comments on just about every strip — the reactions I’ve received, both positive and negative; making fun of the way I draw; explaining why I thought a particular joke was funny when it seems no one else did.”

It’s a way to look at the work Pastis does with a fresh eye, he said.

“When you finish writing something, whether it’s a strip or a book, you love it — or at least you convinced yourself you love it, because you don’t want to think you’ve wasted all this time working on it,” Pastis said. “So when you come back to it later, after some time has passed, you see it from a new perspective, almost as if you were seeing it for the first time.”

People are also reading…

Pastis will be in Tulsa March 9, as part of his “I Just Gotta Get Out of the House” tour. He will be at Magic City Books, 221 E. Archer St., to talk about his work and to sign copies of his latest treasury, “Pearls Awaits the Tide.”

Pastis is also the author of the “Timmy Failure” series of novels, about a teenage detective whose misadventures in pursuit of crimes around his suburban neighborhood might best be summed up by the subtitle of the first in the series, “Mistakes Were Made.”

Pastis has been to Tulsa once before, in September 2013, when he and fellow authors and cartoonists Jeff Kinney (“Diary of a Wimpy Kid”), Dav Pilkey (“Captain Underpants”) and Lincoln Peirce (“Big Nate”) took part in a special event to benefit the school libraries in Moore, which earlier that year had been devastated by a tornado.

Pastis was working as a lawyer when he began doodling images of what would become his character Rat, an arrogant, egomaniacal rodent. He had dreamed of being a syndicated cartoonist ever since childhood, but it wasn’t until the death of a close friend that he was prompted to act on that dream.

He brought together characters from several different strip ideas — including Rat and his more gentle acquaintance Pig — and sent them off to three comic syndicates. The first “Pearls Before Swine” strip appeared in national newspapers on Dec. 31, 2001.

The strip’s pithy humor, which can skew from silly to surreal to dark, skewers all manner of human foibles, including Pastis’ own drawing skills. It also, at times, has proven to be oddly prescient.

“The thing of it is,” Pastis said, “I tend to work months in advance. I’d got a sign over the desk that says, right now, I’m working eight months and 13 days ahead of publication. I know some cartoonists that work right up to their publication deadline, but that’s not for me.

“So it’s always tricky to try to be topical,” he said. “Some years back, I did a strip about Rat deciding to run for office against someone who had died, because he thought the debates would be easier. Those strips, which I had finished months before, ended up running just days after Sen. Paul Wellstone, who was campaigning for re-election, died in a plane crash.

“I got all sorts of angry letters from people, asking how could I make fun of such a tragic thing,” Pastis said. “I had to explain that those strips had been written six months earlier, and that I didn’t have to ability to pull them from publication so quickly.”

Something similar happened in January 2021, when a series of “Pearls Before Swine” strips about an attempted coup d’etat were set to run a short time after the Jan. 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol.

“It was really just another of those weird coincidences,” Pastis said.

Pastis said that, even after 20 years of living with the anthropomorphized animals, as well as his own slightly scruffy alter ego, who populate the “Pearls Before Swine” world, he still enjoys writing and drawing the strip.

“I always think that if I’m bored with what I’m doing, then the reader is going to be bored,” he said. “But that’s never happened. Maybe it’s because, if I have a funny thought I want to share, I have this platform that allows me to do just that. Being able to do this is truly a privilege, and I want to make the most of it.”

Tulsa World Scene: Batman opening coincides with Admiral Twin reopening

 

james.watts@tulsaworld.com

Book Event

Stephan Pastis, creator of "Pearls Before Swine"

7 p.m. Wednesday, March 9, at Magic City Books, 221 E. Archer St.

Admission: Free

0 Comments

Tags

Stay up-to-date on what's happening

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Review: 'Hemingway's Widow,' by Timothy Christian

Review: 'Hemingway's Widow,' by Timothy Christian

An observant biography about Hemingway's fourth wife, Mary, who gave up journalism for love. "Hemingway's Widow: The Life and Legacy of Mary Welsh Hemingway" by Timothy Christian; Pegasus Books (464 pages, $29.95) ——— After reading Ernest Hemingway's Paris memoir, "A Moveable Feast" while in Paris, Timothy Christian followed it with several biographies of Hemingway and his wives. Most ...

A Philly ER doc's take on why fat is not the enemy and how cardiologists are like plumbers

A Philly ER doc's take on why fat is not the enemy and how cardiologists are like plumbers

PHILADELPHIA — When Jonathan Reisman treats patients in the emergency room, a lot is going on in his head beyond what he learned in medical school. The physician, who lives in West Philadelphia, studied math in college. He then spent five years in Russia, studying forestry, water quality, and anthropology, and working as a translator for outdoor adventure tour groups. He has developed a keen ...

Alafair Burke revs up the thrills in ‘Find Me’

Alafair Burke revs up the thrills in ‘Find Me’

"Find Me" by Alafair Burke; Harper (304 pages, $26.99) ——— The friendship between Hope Miller and Lindsay Kelly runs deeper than most. It began 15 years ago, when Lindsay happened upon an overturned SUV on a lonely, dark New Jersey road. Lindsay, a police chief’s daughter, quickly called for help and gave emergency first aid to the young woman splayed unconscious on the pavement. When the ...

Review: 'The Boy With a Bird in His Chest,' by Emme Lund

Review: 'The Boy With a Bird in His Chest,' by Emme Lund

A boy born with a bird in his chest struggles to understand his place in a hostile world. "The Boy With a Bird in His Chest" by Emme Lund; Atria (308 pages, $27) ——— Emme Lund's debut novel "The Boy With a Bird in His Chest" is not your typical coming-of-age fantasy. The book features more than a few standard markers of that genre — for instance, the title is no passing metaphor. Our teenaged ...

Bob Odenkirk has a new memoir and a starry career that began here — look at the ways Naperville creeps into his writing. What does he think of where he is now?

Bob Odenkirk has a new memoir and a starry career that began here — look at the ways Naperville creeps into his writing. What does he think of where he is now?

CHICAGO — Some day, when the final history of comedy is written, let it be known that last summer, on the fringes of Netflix, during the cult sketch series “I Think You Should Leave Now,” for three and a half minutes, humanity achieved peak Bob Odenkirk. His essence, his appeal, his average-guy-from-Naperville, Illinois face and receding hairline, his unsettling alchemy of empathy and delusion ...

Watch Now: Related Video

Paul McCartney and Kendrick Lamar confirmed to headline Glastonbury Festival

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert