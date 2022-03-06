Artist feels lucky he can cast 'Pearls Before Swine'

Every couple of years, Stephan Pastis gets the chance to remake the world.

The world of “Pearls Before Swine,” that is — the comic Pastis has been drawing and writing for more than 20 years. (The Tulsa World added “Pearls Before Swine” to its comics section in 2017.)

“We do these anthologies — they’re called ‘Treasuries’ because they’re so big — about every year and a half,” Pastis said. “And they have about 18 months of strips in them.

“The great thing about the books is that we make them unique,” he said. “I kind of turn it into the comic strip version of a director’s cut. I’ll do comments on just about every strip — the reactions I’ve received, both positive and negative; making fun of the way I draw; explaining why I thought a particular joke was funny when it seems no one else did.”

It’s a way to look at the work Pastis does with a fresh eye, he said.

“When you finish writing something, whether it’s a strip or a book, you love it — or at least you convinced yourself you love it, because you don’t want to think you’ve wasted all this time working on it,” Pastis said. “So when you come back to it later, after some time has passed, you see it from a new perspective, almost as if you were seeing it for the first time.”

Pastis will be in Tulsa March 9, as part of his “I Just Gotta Get Out of the House” tour. He will be at Magic City Books, 221 E. Archer St., to talk about his work and to sign copies of his latest treasury, “Pearls Awaits the Tide.”

Pastis is also the author of the “Timmy Failure” series of novels, about a teenage detective whose misadventures in pursuit of crimes around his suburban neighborhood might best be summed up by the subtitle of the first in the series, “Mistakes Were Made.”

Pastis has been to Tulsa once before, in September 2013, when he and fellow authors and cartoonists Jeff Kinney (“Diary of a Wimpy Kid”), Dav Pilkey (“Captain Underpants”) and Lincoln Peirce (“Big Nate”) took part in a special event to benefit the school libraries in Moore, which earlier that year had been devastated by a tornado.

Pastis was working as a lawyer when he began doodling images of what would become his character Rat, an arrogant, egomaniacal rodent. He had dreamed of being a syndicated cartoonist ever since childhood, but it wasn’t until the death of a close friend that he was prompted to act on that dream.

He brought together characters from several different strip ideas — including Rat and his more gentle acquaintance Pig — and sent them off to three comic syndicates. The first “Pearls Before Swine” strip appeared in national newspapers on Dec. 31, 2001.

The strip’s pithy humor, which can skew from silly to surreal to dark, skewers all manner of human foibles, including Pastis’ own drawing skills. It also, at times, has proven to be oddly prescient.

“The thing of it is,” Pastis said, “I tend to work months in advance. I’d got a sign over the desk that says, right now, I’m working eight months and 13 days ahead of publication. I know some cartoonists that work right up to their publication deadline, but that’s not for me.

“So it’s always tricky to try to be topical,” he said. “Some years back, I did a strip about Rat deciding to run for office against someone who had died, because he thought the debates would be easier. Those strips, which I had finished months before, ended up running just days after Sen. Paul Wellstone, who was campaigning for re-election, died in a plane crash.

“I got all sorts of angry letters from people, asking how could I make fun of such a tragic thing,” Pastis said. “I had to explain that those strips had been written six months earlier, and that I didn’t have to ability to pull them from publication so quickly.”

Something similar happened in January 2021, when a series of “Pearls Before Swine” strips about an attempted coup d’etat were set to run a short time after the Jan. 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol.

“It was really just another of those weird coincidences,” Pastis said.

Pastis said that, even after 20 years of living with the anthropomorphized animals, as well as his own slightly scruffy alter ego, who populate the “Pearls Before Swine” world, he still enjoys writing and drawing the strip.

“I always think that if I’m bored with what I’m doing, then the reader is going to be bored,” he said. “But that’s never happened. Maybe it’s because, if I have a funny thought I want to share, I have this platform that allows me to do just that. Being able to do this is truly a privilege, and I want to make the most of it.”

