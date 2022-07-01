 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Archie Comics unleashing new horror titles during 'Archie's Month of Mayhem' in October

Archie Comics, which veered from humor to publish acclaimed horror series like “Afterlife With Archie” and “The Chilling Adventures of Sabrina,” announced four new horror titles that will launch in October.

“Who ever thought Archie Comics and horror would go so well together?” Jamie L. Rotante, senior director of editorial at the company, said. “We did -- but it definitely took a lot of other folks by surprise! Since Afterlife With Archie’s debut way back in 2013, we’ve been consistently delivering on unique horror stories featuring our cast, and we have no plans on stopping that any time soon! We’re so excited to bring everyone ‘Archie’s Month of Mayhem’ for the Halloween season. We’ve got something for everyone -- three brand new horror one-shots and a middle grade horror anthology.”

•Chilling Adventures Presents ... Weirder Mysteries. Leading the initiative in late September is a trio of dark sci-fi tales, including one by writer Frank Tieri with art by Federico Sabbatini.

Said Tieri: “In ‘Betty Cooper: Alien Hunter,’ a spine-tingling tale set in the ‘Jughead: The Hunger’ universe, we’ll find the fan-favorite werewolf hunter trading in her silver bullets for a UFO detector as she tries to uncover a mystery that’s not of this world. But in typical Betty Cooper fashion, she may be the bigger threat to the good folks of Riverdale than anything any E.T. can dole out.”

The issue is rounded out with two stories written by Joanne Starer and Ron Robbins with art by Juan Bobillo and Ryan Jampole, featuring rare appearances by Bingo Wilkin, star of the ‘70s comic series “That Wilkin Boy,” and Alexandra Cabot, a foil for Josie and the Pussycats.

•Chilling Adventures of Salem. Beloved teenage witch Sabrina Spellman is no stranger to Archie horror, having headlined her own comic that spawned a Netflix streaming series. Like any good witch, Sabrina has a magical feline familiar and hers, Salem, will star in a solo title.

Written by comics horror master Cullen Bunn (Harrow County) with evocative nostalgic “horror paperback” art by Dan Schoening, the one-shot follows Salem as he helps neighborhood animals exact revenge on those who’ve caused them harm.

•Fear the Funhouse. Archie Horror’s first foray into middle grade chills debuts October 19. Inspired by children’s horror like “Goosebumps” and “Are You Afraid of the Dark?,” the “Fear the Funhouse” one-shot anthology features a framing sequence in which younger versions of the core Archie Comics cast tell each other increasingly terrifying stories by a campfire.

“Fear the Funhouse” boasts three stories written by Micol Ostow, Magdalene Visaggio and Michael Northrop with art by Lisette Carrera, Ryan Caskey and Diana Camero.

•The Return of Chilling Adventures in Sorcery. Due Oct. 26, this is a sequel to a 2021 hit one-shot starring the iconic Sabrina villain Madam Satan, who has escaped hell and is on the loose, but not for long. Original framing sequence writer Eliot Rahal returns to pick up the thread along with writers Sina Grace and Casey Gilly, plus artists Vincenzo Federici, Corin Howell and Liana Kangas (Star Wars Adventures).

Check with local comic shops for pre-orders.

jimmie.tramel@tulsaworld.com

