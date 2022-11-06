Ann Patchett to headline library's Helmerich event

Novelist Ann Patchett was one of many people who spent Halloween evening awaiting people to come to her door, asking for treats.

However, one such visitor came bearing not a bag to be filled with candy, but a note asking Patchett if she would be willing to return to Tulsa to be part of this year’s Peggy V. Helmerich Distinguished Author series.

“Peggy Helmerich and I have a mutual friend, who lives just around the corner from me,” Patchett said. “He came over and told me that Peggy wanted to get in touch with me, and give me her number.

“That’s why you should always have your door open on Halloween,” Patchett said, “because opportunity can just walk right in.”

Patchett, who received the Peggy V. Helmerich Distinguished Author Award in 2014, will take part in this year’s event, in place of the previously announced recipient, Elizabeth Strout.

It is a condition of the award, presented by the Tulsa City-County Library and the Tulsa Library Trust, that the recipient must accept it in person and take part in two events — a public presentation and a black-tie gala. Strout is unable to attend because of health issues, so no award will be presented this year.

However, Patchett, whose acclaimed novels include “The Dutch House,” “Bel Canto” and “The Patron Saint of Liars,” will take part as the featured speaker for the two planned public events.

To accommodate Patchett’s schedule, the free public presentation (which traditionally takes place on Saturday mornings) will take place at 5:30 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 1, at Central Library, 400 Civic Center. Patchett will give a talk, answer questions from the audience and sign copies of her books, which will be available for sale through Magic City Books.

Patchett will also speak at the black-tie dinner, 6 p.m. Friday, Dec. 2, at Central Library. Tickets for this event are $175 and can be purchased online at tulsalibrary.org.

In a statement, the award’s namesake, Peggy V. Helmerich said, “It is disappointing that Elizabeth Strout is unable to accept the award, but we look forward to a wonderful evening and a delightful public presentation. Ann Patchett was one of our most popular authors to visit Tulsa, and we greatly appreciate her willingness to step in.”

Adrian Alexander, chairman of the award’s selection committee, added, “I couldn’t be more pleased that one of our favorite authors, Ann Patchett, is returning next month to fill in for Elizabeth Strout. I still remember her speech at her own Helmerich Distinguished Author Award Gala in 2014; it was really more of a pep rally for books, literacy and libraries, and the audience was on its feet as soon as she was done.”

Patchett’s most recent book is “These Precious Days,” a collection of essays that was released in paperback last week.

Most of the pieces collected in the volume were ones Patchett wrote during the COVID-19 pandemic lockdown, including the title essay, which ranges from meeting the actor Tom Hanks to riding out the bulk of the pandemic with Hanks’ personal assistant, Sooki Raphael, who ended up spending weeks with Patchett while undergoing treatment for pancreatic cancer.

“I have published one other essay collection (2013’s “This is the Story of a Happy Marriage”), which was a selection from all the essays I had written up to that time,” Patchett said. “This book came about primarily because of that title essay. It was one of the longest essays I’ve ever written, and I think it’s also one of the best things I’ve ever written. So I wanted to create a collection around that essay, to preserve it in a book.”

Patchett recently completed her ninth novel, which is titled “Tom Lake,” and is scheduled for publication in August 2023. The book, she said, takes place in Michigan, with much of the action alternating between a cherry orchard and a summer-stock theater.

More than that Patchett does not want to reveal. “As a book store owner, there’s nothing worse than a customer coming in and asking for a particular book and having to tell them that it doesn’t exist yet,” she said.

Patchett and a business partner founded Parnassus Books, an independent book store in Nashville, about a decade ago. And she soon discovered that running such a business has had a profound effect on her life, as a reader and a writer.

“I used to read books from throughout history, but now I read an enormous amount of contemporary literature, both fiction and nonfiction,” she said. “It’s what’s necessary for the business, but I do miss being able to pick up, say, a novel by Dickens that I haven’t read before. I also think I’ve come to terms with the fact that I’ll never read ‘Middlemarch,’ even though it’s sitting here on the shelf near me.”

Being so immersed in modern prose has also given Patchett “a very keen sense of what people want,” she said.

“My younger self thought that what people want really had no bearing on my work, because I never set out to be a commercial writer,” she said. “But something I have learned is that what many people want to read is also what I want to read. I find that, in this world that can seem so very hard and harsh, people crave some kind of kindness in a novel — a little bit of lightness and hope.

“A lot of fiction and nonfiction can be just unrelenting to the point that, while what they say may be true, it feels as if someone is punching you in the face,” Patchett said. “Real life can often feel that way, but that’s not the only story out there. There’s another side of life that equally important to explore in fiction.”

