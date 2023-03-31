American author Benjamin Alire Sáenz will be honored Saturday with the Hummingbird Award in literary arts presented by the Tulsa City-County Library’s Hispanic Cultural Center.

Sáenz is known for his award-winning work such as “Everything Begins and Ends at the Kentucky Country Club,” which won the Pen/Faulkner Award in fiction, according to a news release.

His other novels include “Aristotle and Dante Discover the Secrets of the Universe” and a book of poems called “Calendar of Dust.”

“The Hummingbird Award is all about representation,” said Amairani Perez Chamu, Hispanic Resource Center coordinator. “Having somebody who is accomplished in their field and who has made a living out of their art is important, and being able to bring that to Tulsa is very special.”

The Hummingbird Award is given biennially to honor an author, poet or artist whose work has elevated and affirmed the voice of the Latinx community.

The award also includes a $10,000 prize.

The presentation of the award will be at the Central Library’s Pocahontas Greadington Learning and Creativity Center at 11 a.m., where Sáenz will also give a talk about his life and work.