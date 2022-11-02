 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Akdar Shrine fundraiser features author John Wooley

John Wooley

Author John Wooley will talk about Oklahoma's music history during a Monday, Nov. 14 Akdar Shrine fund-raising event in Glenpool. Tulsa World file

 Cory Young

Author John Wooley will be the speaker during a Monday. Nov. 14 fund-raising event for the Akdar Shrine — and he’s bringing company.

Following the event, Wooley and collaborator Brett Bingham will be signing copies of their history book about Cain’s Ballroom and they’re planning on bringing legendary Tulsa disc jockey Billy Parker for signings of Parker’s autobiography “Thanks — Thanks A Lot.”

The fund-raiser will take place at the Glenpool Conference Center, 12205 S. Yukon in Glenpool.

In a Facebook post about the event, Wooley said he plans to talk about the styles of music Oklahoma has contributed heavily to (Kansas City Jazz and Western swing) or originated (Red Dirt music, the original Tulsa Sound).

“I’m going to do my best to keep it breezy and non-academic, but you might find something out you didn’t know before -- and if you don’t, I’m hoping you’ll have some fun with it anyway,” he said.

A 6 p.m. buffet will be catered by Texas Roadhouse.

Proceeds will benefit Akdar Shrine and its Popcorn Wagon. Donation jars will be on tables.

Guests should RSVP by Nov. 7. Seating is limited.

For information, contact Pete Goltra at 918-254-0722 or petegoltra@gmail.com.

jimmie.tramel@tulsaworld.com

