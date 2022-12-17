African family searches for America on Route 66

Brennen Matthews once drove from the eastern coast of Canada to Los Angeles, but the journey did not make too great an impression on him.

“I was 18 at the time and wanted to go to Los Angeles to work as an actor,” Matthews said. “I had some family that lived in Canada, so after visiting with them I started out for California. But that was one of those trips where the destination was the important thing, so I wasn’t paying too much attention to the land I was driving through.”

Matthews would soon return to his homeland of Kenya, where he worked for a number of nonprofit service organizations, such as World Vision, Care and the Red Cross. He also worked as a freelance writer for magazines, and later served as editor for Destination Magazine, the top upscale lifestyle magazine of East Africa.

But in 2015, Matthews and his wife, Kate, decided they needed to make a drastic change “to recharge our batteries” and moved with their son Thembi to Ontario, Canada. However, once the family had settled into life in a new country and a new continent, they still thought they needed something more, something that would truly reinvigorate their hearts and minds.

“It was Kate who came up with the idea of a family road trip,” Matthews recalled. “At the time, we had heard of Route 66, but really had no real idea what it was. We did know that we wanted to get to California, and once we hit upon that, and saw that Route 66 ended there, it seemed the perfect choice.

“Kate had also seen New York City and a part of New York state, so everything would be new for her,” Matthews said. “We decided also that we would take our time on this trip and really explore this country and the people here.”

So in August 2016, the Matthewses loaded up their Volkswagen SUV and set out to make their meticulous way along the meandering 2,448-mile ribbon of asphalt known as “The Mother Road.”

The family’s journey is chronicled in “Miles to Go: An African Family in Search of America Along Route 66,” published by the University of New Mexico Press.

Matthews said he did not set out on the trip with the idea of writing about it. It was to be a journey of discovery, one that would focus as much on the people the family encountered along the way as the towns they visited, the diners in which they ate, the unique roadside attractions at which they would marvel.

“I have always been a huge fan of travelogues — the sort of books Bill Bryson wrote (“A Walk in the Woods,” “Notes on a Small Island”), for example, or ‘Blue Highways’ by William Least Heat Moon,” he said. “But there seem to be so few of them that are really focused on America, and on the sort of characters you meet when you actually stop and talk and pay attention to them.”

That is one reason why one chapter opens with the phrase “Bypassing the big city of Tulsa,” before recounting the family’s visit to Stroud’s Rock Cafe.

“We did pretty much the same thing with other major cities, such as St. Louis and Flagstaff,” Matthews said. “We kind of felt overwhelmed by big American cities at the time. Of course, we’ve traveled the length of Route 66 about 10 times, and Tulsa is one of our favorite places to visit. We really think of Oklahoma as our second home.”

The Matthewses’ son, Thembi, was about 8 years old at the time of trip, and he took to the enterprise with great enthusiasm. As the family neared the end of the journey in California, Matthews recorded a conversation he had with Thembi, asking him if he had enjoyed this two-month trek.

“Oh yeah!” Thembi replied. “This has been an awesome trip. I think we should do it again next year.”

“Thembi has been traveling with us practically since he was born, so he was already a pretty seasoned traveler,” Matthews said. “And while we were already close as a family, I think this trip bonded us together in new ways.

“It also caused us to fall in love with America,” he said. “The optimism, the positivity that’s within the American story has always fascinated me. For me, that’s the American spirit. And taking this trip, and doing it in such a way that we could really experience the uniqueness and diversity of every place we visited was truly eye-opening.”

It also prompted Matthews to turn the experience into “Miles to Go.” His years as a freelance journalist and magazine editor trained him always to carry a small tape recorder to capture conversations or impressions of what he saw along the route. Kate also kept a journal during that first trip, which often contained moments that Matthews himself had missed.

He also reached out to other Route 66 authorities, including Tulsan Michael Wallis, whose 1980 book “Route 66: The Mother Road” is credited with reviving interest in the highway. Wallis encouraged Matthews to write “Miles to Go” and supplied an introduction to the book.

Matthews’ fascination with Route 66 led to his founding Route Magazine, a bi-monthly publication focused on Route 66’s past and present, as well as other examples of vintage Americana. Tulsa and Oklahoma are often prominently featured, with Tulsa’s Buck Atom’s Cosmic Curios serving as the cover image for the October/November 2022 issue.

“Michael Wallis again was a great encouragement to do a magazine,” Matthews said. “He said it was important that there be a high-quality, story-driven magazine that would appeal both to Route 66 enthusiasts, as well as people who aren’t as familiar with the road, to encourage them to get out make their own road trip along the Mother Road.

“Because the sad truth of the matter is the road is constantly changing, and not always for the better,” he said. “Once you get west of Winslow, Arizona, the bad weather, and the unfortunate intentional destruction of places that some people no longer think are important, has taken a toll, and that’s really a shame. During the production of the book, I would try to hurry things along because if we didn’t get it to press soon, a lot of the stuff I wrote about would be gone.”