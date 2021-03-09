Booklahoma event returns to Pryor

Pryor, the town that hosts the Rocklahoma music festival, also hosts a festival more suited to book lovers.
Booklahoma is scheduled 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Friday, March 12 and Saturday, March 13 at Graham Community Center in Pryor.
Fill up a bag of books for $10. You can bring your own bag or buy one on site. No carts or trash bags.
Thousands of used books will be available — mass market paperbacks on one side and everything else on the other.
Organizers encourage attendees to please wear a mask. A portion of proceeds will go to the Reckless Saints of Nowhere, a drug rehabilitation group that serves multiple states and funds getting individuals into rehab facilities.
Jimmie Tramel
Scene Writer
Scene Writer
