BOK Center is partnering with Mills Entertainment to present an all-new live interactive magic experience — Camera Tricks with Ben Seidman — for audiences to enjoy from the comfort and safety of their homes by way of Zoom.
Said a news release: “The whole family will have their minds blown during this fully engaging hour, packed with a unique blend of psychological magic, clever comedy, and artful sleight of hand, led by one of today’s hottest talents, Ben Seidman, in Camera Tricks.”
Seidman’s performance will be streamed to at-home audiences Aug. 27. Passes to access the event are $27.50 (plus applicable service fees) per device and are on sale now at https://passportshows.com/portfolio/camera-tricks-ben-seidman/ven/Tulsa/.
The release said capacity is kept at a minimum, with only 40 passes available per performance. Whether enjoying the show solo or with a group of people, each pass allows viewing on one device.
Seidman has appeared on Netflix’s “Brainchild” and “Penn & Teller: Fool Us.” Mills Entertainment is a leading live entertainment content studio.