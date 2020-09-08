BOK Center welcoming fans back for PBR Unleash the Beast event

BOK Center, dormant since March with the exception of a political event, is hosting a Professional Bull Riders Unleash the Beast event — the PBR Express Ranches Invitational — Saturday, Oct. 10 and Sunday, Oct. 11.

Tickets ($18-$113) are available online at www.bokcenter.com and at www.pbr.com. To separate fans, PBR will only sell up to 50% of arena capacity.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the event’s organizers say they have placed a strong focus on the health and safety of its guests, employees and competitors, according to a news release.

The release said the PBR Express Ranches Invitational will feature a multitude of preventative measures as advised by the Tulsa Health Department and the Center for Disease Control. Through the dual activation of ASM Global’s “VenueShield” and the PBR’s “Be Cowboy Safe” guidelines, BOK Center and the PBR will bring an array of resources and experience to enhance guest safety.