BOK Center welcoming fans back for PBR Unleash the Beast event

BOK Center, dormant since March with the exception of a political event, is hosting a Professional Bull Riders Unleash the Beast event — the PBR Express Ranches Invitational — Saturday, Oct. 10 and Sunday, Oct. 11.
Tickets ($18-$113) are available online at www.bokcenter.com and at www.pbr.com. To separate fans, PBR will only sell up to 50% of arena capacity.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the event’s organizers say they have placed a strong focus on the health and safety of its guests, employees and competitors, according to a news release.
The release said the PBR Express Ranches Invitational will feature a multitude of preventative measures as advised by the Tulsa Health Department and the Center for Disease Control. Through the dual activation of ASM Global’s “VenueShield” and the PBR’s “Be Cowboy Safe” guidelines, BOK Center and the PBR will bring an array of resources and experience to enhance guest safety.
The release said ASM Global’s “VenueShield” is an advanced environmental hygiene and operational protocol that has been developed for more than 325 ASM facilities around the world. Protocols are aligned with public health authorities, medical and industry experts. VenueShield reduces physical touch points, increases venue sanitization and cleanliness, and provides various health monitoring guidelines and services.
Both plans were implemented jointly in July, when PBR pioneered the return of fan-attended professional sporting events in Sioux Falls, S.D. July 10-12 at an ASM Global venue.
ASM Global’s “VenueShield” and PBR’s “Be Cowboy Safe” protocols for live events include, but are not limited to:
•All fans as well as staff and competitors will be required to wear face masks inside BOK Center and this will be strictly enforced.
•All staff members will be temperature screened prior to entering BOK Center.
•All staff members will be required to wear face masks inside BOK Center, along with any other personal protective equipment necessary dependent upon job function.
•ASM Tulsa staff has been trained and will be actively utilizing new methods of sanitation, wiping down surfaces after use, frequent hand washing, changing out masks regularly, etc.
•All PBR staff, riders and stock contractors will be required to take a COVID-19 medical test prior to traveling to Tulsa. They will be subject to additional tests at any time, including daily temperature checks prior to entering BOK Center.
•All fans will be in pod seating, which increases distancing and minimizes fan crossover when entering and exiting seats. Fans must purchase all tickets in a selected pod group, available in select section groupings of 2, 3, 4, 5, 6 and 8 seats.
•Reduction of point of sale, box office and merchandise terminals to promote social distancing.
•“Touchless” fan experience, including adjusted methods of ingress and security checks, pre-packaged food/beverage, increased informational signage and one-way areas.
•A focus on digital ticketing and cashless transactions. Event tickets will be limited in order to promote social distancing.
•Increased digital signage throughout the venue reminding patrons of the importance of social distancing when possible and washing hands frequently.
•Safety barriers at all food and beverage points of sale inside the venue.
•Increased sanitization of high-contact areas including bathrooms, concourses, concession stands, elevators, dining areas, and the box office at BOK Center.
•Ample hand sanitizer stations will be placed throughout the venue in high touch point areas to promote hand hygiene.
•Elimination of promotional handouts.
BOK Center is implementing a new clear bag policy for fans that limits the size and type of bags that may be brought into the venue. Fans are permitted to enter the facility with one clear bag per person that does not exceed 12 inches by 6 inches or a one-gallon clear plastic bag. Fans are also permitted one personal item per person such as small purses or clutches that aren’t clear and are no larger than five inches by eight inches.
The PBR’s elite Unleash The Beast is returning to Tulsa for a 16th year.
