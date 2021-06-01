 Skip to main content
BOK Center welcomes WWE Smackdown
  Updated
BOK Center

WWE Smackdown is coming to Tulsa's BOK Center. JOHN CLANTON/Tulsa World

 Staff Photographer

A WWE Smackdown event is coming to Tulsa.

BOK Center will host WWE’s entertainers Friday, Aug. 13. Tickets go on sale 10 a.m. Friday, June 11 and will be available online at bokcenter.com.

WWE also announced that its SummerSlam event will take place Saturday, Aug. 21 from a “summer destination location.” The venue will be revealed during NBC’s Belmont Stakes’ pre-race show Saturday, June 5. Tickets for SummerSlam go on sale Friday, June 18.

jimmie.tramel@tulsaworld.com

