BOK Center welcomes WWE Smackdown

A WWE Smackdown event is coming to Tulsa.
BOK Center will host WWE’s entertainers Friday, Aug. 13. Tickets go on sale 10 a.m. Friday, June 11 and will be available online at bokcenter.com.
WWE also announced that its SummerSlam event will take place Saturday, Aug. 21 from a “summer destination location.” The venue will be revealed during NBC’s Belmont Stakes’ pre-race show Saturday, June 5. Tickets for SummerSlam go on sale Friday, June 18.
Jimmie Tramel
Scene Writer
I cover pop culture and work as a feature writer at the Tulsa World. A former Oklahoma sports writer of the year, I have written books about former OU coach Barry Switzer and former OSU coach Pat Jones. Phone: 918-581-8389
