BOK Center, Eric Church concert attendees and community partners raise $6,000 for fire-damaged businesses

After a fire destroyed BurnCo and badly damaged Farm Bar nearly two weeks ago, Tulsans came together to support these two local staples in the community. BOK Center and ASM Global Acts recognized the importance of philanthropic support and quickly developed a fundraising opportunity to take place during the Eric Church concert that took place Feb. 19.

ASM Global’s enhanced corporate social responsibility platform, ASM Global Acts, is a renewed and refocused commitment to global sustainability and equity, said a news release about the endeavor. In addition to establishing a more centralized and intentional corporate social responsibility program, ASM Global will focus its efforts on meaningful actions and measurable results at both the corporate and community levels.

Without the generous support of 12,000-plus Eric Church concert attendees, this fundraising opportunity wouldn’t have been possible. In addition to donations, ASM Global Acts and BOK Center are helping to further support the cause by rounding up the total to make the donation amount an even $3,000. All donation proceeds will go to both businesses’ employees who lost their incomes due to the fire.

“We are incredibly proud to support the Tulsa community in a time of need,” Bryan Crowe, BOK Center vice president & general manager, said in the release. “We believe it is our responsibility to be proactive in the support of making the community that we serve a better place now and in the future. Both BOK Center and ASM Global Acts recognize the importance of investing in people and strengthening communities.”

Two local businesses, Aspen Electric, and Abundant Staffing Solutions, also wanted to show their support. They collectively matched the amount raised and are contributing $3,000, which brings the total donation to $6,000.

“We can’t thank all those who donated at the Eric Church concert and BOK Center enough for their show of support for your fellow Okies,” BurnCo owner Adam Myers said. “It came unsolicited and as a deed of humanity that is authentic and genuine and is truly appreciated by myself, BurnCo, and Tulsa as a whole.”

