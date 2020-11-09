BOK Center emphasizes safety measures in release about Winterfest's move indoors

BOK Center emphasized Monday that safety will be the top priority at the 13th annual Arvest Winterfest this year, even though the celebration in downtown Tulsa is moving indoors, according to a news release.
In past years, ice skating took place on an outdoor rink near the BOK Center. The news of a shift to indoor skating popped up prior to the official announcement, sparking reaction from people who wondered why skating was moving indoors during a pandemic.
“While moving the event indoors might seem counter-intuitive, we have placed a heavy focus on the health and safety of our guests,” said Meghan Blood, BOK Center’s director of marketing. “Winterfest has become the kick-off for the holidays in downtown and it was important for us to find a way to continue the tradition of this event in a way that will make guests feel safe.”
Blood said BOK Center’s ice capacity will be more than 8,000 square feet larger than the ice capacity on Third Street. She said the social distancing advantage is one of many that the event organizers deemed imperative to keep Winterfest guests safe.
BOK Center’s public capacity will be “drastically capped” at a socially responsible percentage in line with recommendations from the Tulsa Health Department and Centers for Disease Control, according to the release.
Timed ticketing will aid in keeping the ice from being overcrowded. Guests will need to go online to tulsawinterfest.com to reserve a date/time to skate. Each reservation allows the skater 75 minutes of ice time once the ticket is scanned.
Additionally, Winterfest will feature preventative measures as advised by the Tulsa Health Department and the CDC. The release said ASM Global’s “VenueShield” is an advanced environmental hygiene and operational protocol that has been developed for more than 325 ASM facilities around the world, and it has been effectively implemented for multiple indoor events.
All protocols are aligned with public health authorities, medical and industry experts. VenueShield reduces physical touch points, increases venue sanitation and cleanliness, and provides health monitoring guidelines and services. ASM Global’s “VenueShield” protocols for live events include but are not limited to:
• No cash or checks will be accepted this season.
• Everyone (10 and older) is required to wear a face covering at all times while inside the venue, which mirrors Tulsa’s citywide mandate.
• All staff members will be temperature screened prior to entering BOK Center.
• All staff members will be required to wear face masks inside BOK Center, along with any other personal protective equipment necessary dependent upon job function.
• Social distancing is promoted to the best extent possible in all areas. When social distancing cannot be achieved, steps will be taken to install physical barriers.
• Ample hand sanitizing stations will be available throughout the facility. High touch point areas (such as door handles, elevator buttons, toilets and sinks) are treated with continuous and enhanced cleaning, along with all occupied spaces.
• ASM Tulsa staff members have been trained and will be actively utilizing new methods of sanitation, wiping down surfaces after use, frequent hand washing, changing out masks regularly, etc.
• Throughout the venue, signage related to physical distancing, avoiding touching one’s face, wearing a face covering and signage encouraging frequently sanitizing and washing hands can be found.
• Safety barriers at all food and beverage points of sale inside the venue.
Said Blood: “These safety measures are the same that were in place for PBR, which has held inside BOK Center three weeks ago, and will be the same plan for Tulsa Oilers hockey games when they return in the middle of December.”
Arvest Winterfest, presented with CommunityCare, will begin Saturday, Nov. 21, and continue through Sunday, Jan. 3. The event was named by People Magazine as the top holiday destination in Oklahoma.
Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. Monday, Nov. 16. Ice skating, including skate rental, is $12. Guests who do not wish to skate can still enter Winterfest for free as long as the venue’s capacity restrictions allow.
A full calendar with prices, a list of safety precautions and daily hours of operation is available online at tulsawinterfest.com.
