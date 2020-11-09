BOK Center emphasizes safety measures in release about Winterfest's move indoors

BOK Center emphasized Monday that safety will be the top priority at the 13th annual Arvest Winterfest this year, even though the celebration in downtown Tulsa is moving indoors, according to a news release.

In past years, ice skating took place on an outdoor rink near the BOK Center. The news of a shift to indoor skating popped up prior to the official announcement, sparking reaction from people who wondered why skating was moving indoors during a pandemic.

“While moving the event indoors might seem counter-intuitive, we have placed a heavy focus on the health and safety of our guests,” said Meghan Blood, BOK Center’s director of marketing. “Winterfest has become the kick-off for the holidays in downtown and it was important for us to find a way to continue the tradition of this event in a way that will make guests feel safe.”

Blood said BOK Center’s ice capacity will be more than 8,000 square feet larger than the ice capacity on Third Street. She said the social distancing advantage is one of many that the event organizers deemed imperative to keep Winterfest guests safe.

BOK Center’s public capacity will be “drastically capped” at a socially responsible percentage in line with recommendations from the Tulsa Health Department and Centers for Disease Control, according to the release.