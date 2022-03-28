BOK Center assistant GM Joe Giordano leaving

BOK Center assistant general manager Joe Giordano is departing to take a position with Oak View Group as vice president of the Arena & Stadium Alliance, a collection of the top 38 North American venues that provides a united platform for booking, content development, procurement and sponsorship sales opportunities.
Giordano spent nearly a decade working for ASM Global, including six as BOK Center’s assistant GM.
Giordano is replacing former BOK Center general manager Jeff Nickler, who is staying with Oak View Group as the senior vice president and general manager of the OVG owned-and-operated Moody Center in Austin, which is set to open next month.
Jimmie Tramel
Scene Writer
I cover pop culture and work as a feature writer at the Tulsa World. A former Oklahoma sports writer of the year, I have written books about former OU coach Barry Switzer and former OSU coach Pat Jones. Phone: 918-581-8389
