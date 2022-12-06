 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Bojangles isn't coming to Oklahoma after all, and why is a mystery

  • Updated
  • 0
Bojangles

Bojangles and Oklahoma City-based Love's announced a national franchise agreement three years ago that would have put the chicken-and-biscuit joints inside 40 Love's Travel Stops, including some Love's locations in Oklahoma. Photo via The Oklahoman

OKLAHOMA CITY - Bojangles fried chicken is flying and its biscuits rising, just not in Oklahoma after all.

Click here to read the story at Oklahoman.com. A subscription may be required.

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

You won't find these crazy fast food items outside of the good ol' US of A! For this list, we’ll be looking at fast food dishes that can only be found in the United States.
0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Downtown Taco Bueno to close

Downtown Taco Bueno to close

The downtown Taco Bueno restaurant that shares space with a Burger King in the Palace Building, 324 S. Main St., will close Dec. 30.

Watch Now: Related Video

Ice Cube wants Warner Bros. to give him control of 'Friday' franchise

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert