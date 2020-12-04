Bob Dylan Center to present event linked to Broadway show with Dylan music

The Bob Dylan Center will present a virtual livestream event.

“Road to the North Country: Interpreting Dylan” will feature cast members Todd Almond, Jeannette Bayardelle, Colton Ryan, Kimber Elayne Sprawl and Mare Winningham from the acclaimed Broadway musical “Girl From The North Country.” The musical features the music of Dylan.

The free and exclusive one-hour panel discussion with cast members will be moderated by theater and music journalist Elysa Gardner (USA Today, the New York Times, New Yorker) at 6:30 p.m. Dec. 15 on Facebook, including the Bob Dylan Center Facebook page.

A news release said they will discuss interpreting Dylan’s words and music and will share videos of the cast performing songs featured in the show. Included will be content created during the shutdown and BLM movement.

Written by celebrated playwright Conor McPherson with music and lyrics by Dylan, “Girl From The North Country” opened to rave reviews March 5 at the Belasco Theatre before the COVID-19 pandemic caused all of Broadway to shut down. The show will return to Broadway when it reopens in 2021.

The Wall Street Journal called the show “a musical that does complete justice to the artistry of the great American songwriter whose genius inspired it.”

The Bob Dylan Center, currently under development in Tulsa, will be the public-facing home of Dylan’s vast archives of original song manuscripts, correspondence, rare recordings and film performances, photographs, musical instruments and other ephemera. It is expected to open in 2021.

Stay up-to-date on what's happening Receive the latest in local entertainment news in your inbox weekly! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.