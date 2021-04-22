 Skip to main content
Bob Childers' Gypsy Cafe festival will be free, filmed event
  Updated
Jim Paul Blair

Jim Paul Blair poses as Buddy Holly in advance of a 2018 tribute show. Blair will be the posthumous recipient of the Restless Spirit Award at the 2021 Bob Childers’ Gypsy Cafe festival.

 IAN MAULE, Tulsa World

Bob Childers’ Gypsy Café, Oklahoma’s largest homegrown songwriter festival, is celebrating a 10th year and will be filmed live in the Gypsy Café at the birthplace of Red Dirt Music: The Farm in Stillwater.

The show will stream free at ocollytv.com 7 p.m. May 12. The event benefits Oklahoma artists in need through the Red Dirt Relief Fund.

The festival lineup usually includes more than 60 Oklahoma songwriters but has been condensed for time to include performances by Mike McClure, Kaitlin Butts, John Fullbright, the Red Dirt Rangers, Mike Hosty, Ken Pomeroy, Bo Phillips, Monica Taylor, Chuck Dunlap, Jacob Tovar, Buffalo Rogers and Greg Jacobs as well as a special performance from the Byron Berline Band to honor this year’s Restless Spirit Award honoree, the late Jim Paul Blair.

“We really hoped we could host our 10th year of this festival with a full audience, but the health and safety of our artists and fans is always top priority,” Katie Dale, Red Dirt Relief Fund’s executive director, said in a news release. “On the bright side, we were able to restore the Gypsy Café, a small outbuilding where picking circles and musician gatherings have taken place since the beginning at the Farm. So we’re bringing this event back to its roots and filming a live show that people can watch around the world.”

The show will premiere for free thanks to support from sponsors including Grand Casino, The Collaborative Tulsa, Tito’s Handmande Vodka, Oklahoma Film + Music Office, White Claw and Coors Light.

Red Dirt Relief Fund will be accepting donations for the organization’s financial assistance fund at reddirtrelieffund.org/donate, PayPal.me/RDRF and by selling festival merchandise through Ida Red General Store starting May 1.

Since the pandemic began, the nonprofit has granted $272,000 in emergency grants to those in the Oklahoma music world who were impacted by COVID-19 cancellations and closures. Since 2012, the organization has granted more than $450,000 in emergency aid to music people across industry geographies and genres.

For more information visit reddirtrelieffund.org/gypsycafe.

Concerts are coming back to Tulsa

See which shows are coming up next and find out how venues are handling the transition

jimmie.tramel@tulsaworld.com

Jimmy LaFave Songwriting Contest

The 2021 Bob Childers’ Gypsy Cafe broadcast will include the winning song from the Jimmy LaFave Songwriting Contest.

Judges (including Tim Easton, Radoslav Lorkovic, Brad Piccolo and Roger Ray) selected three finalists from out of more than 60 entries: Ahna Jennings’ “Hope & Gasoline” (first place), Travis Kidd’s “Little Boy Blue & Little Boy Wonder” (second place) and Adam Miller’s “The Songwriter” (third place).

Jennings will perform during the show and receive a $500 prize. Runners-up will receive a class in songwriting theory from ACM@UCO in Oklahoma City. Previous winners include Ken Pomeroy (2018), Dallas Parker aka Faux Draco (2019) and Joe Baxter (2020).

Restless Spirit Award

The 2021 Restless Spirit Award will be presented to Katey Sherrick Blair on behalf of her late husband, Jim Paul Blair, a beloved Oklahoma musician, performer, business leader, philanthropist, storyteller and former Red Dirt Relief Fund board member.

Blair’s musical journey started at birth. His mother, Ramona Reed, was a performer with the Grand Ole Opry and member of the Texas Playboys. He attended Oklahoma State University and joined his first bluegrass band in Stillwater.

Blair played in bands around Oklahoma before moving in the 1900s to Nashville, where he was a member of the Neverly Brothers and Neverly Hillbillies. He returned to Oklahoma in 1998, toured Europe with the country band City Moon and continued to perform in bands and tribute character roles like Hankerin’ 4 Hank (Williams) and Buddy Holly. A former executive director of the Oklahoma Music Hall of Fame, Blair passed away Feb. 11, 2020, after a sudden respiratory illness.

The Restless Spirit Award is given by the Red Dirt Relief Fund in recognition of a musician who has impacted the Oklahoma music community in a spirit akin to Bob Childers, a prolific songwriter and so-called godfather of Red Dirt music. Previous honorees include Jimmy LaFave (2017), Brandon Jenkins (2018), Randy Crouch (2019) and Steve Ripley (2020).

Tags

