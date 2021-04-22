Bob Childers' Gypsy Cafe festival will be free, filmed event

Bob Childers’ Gypsy Café, Oklahoma’s largest homegrown songwriter festival, is celebrating a 10th year and will be filmed live in the Gypsy Café at the birthplace of Red Dirt Music: The Farm in Stillwater.

The show will stream free at ocollytv.com 7 p.m. May 12. The event benefits Oklahoma artists in need through the Red Dirt Relief Fund.

The festival lineup usually includes more than 60 Oklahoma songwriters but has been condensed for time to include performances by Mike McClure, Kaitlin Butts, John Fullbright, the Red Dirt Rangers, Mike Hosty, Ken Pomeroy, Bo Phillips, Monica Taylor, Chuck Dunlap, Jacob Tovar, Buffalo Rogers and Greg Jacobs as well as a special performance from the Byron Berline Band to honor this year’s Restless Spirit Award honoree, the late Jim Paul Blair.

“We really hoped we could host our 10th year of this festival with a full audience, but the health and safety of our artists and fans is always top priority,” Katie Dale, Red Dirt Relief Fund’s executive director, said in a news release. “On the bright side, we were able to restore the Gypsy Café, a small outbuilding where picking circles and musician gatherings have taken place since the beginning at the Farm. So we’re bringing this event back to its roots and filming a live show that people can watch around the world.”