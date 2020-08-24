The 41st annual Bluegrass and Chili Festival, which was scheduled to take place Sept. 11-12 in downtown Wagoner, has been cancelled.
Festival coordinator Dell Davis said in a statement, "We regret to announce that the Festival will not happen this year due to the ever-changing COVID situation.
"We certainly appreciate our sponsors, volunteers, performers and steering committee members who have worked many hours in planning and preparing for this annual free family event,” Davis said.
Wagoner mayor A.J. Jones added, “The festival is a tourist destination and an economic generator for the businesses in our community, so while we are disappointed for this year. However, we are looking forward to making the 2021 event even more special."
The Bluegrass & Chili Festival started out in Tulsa, then moved to Claremore before finding its present home in Wagoner.
In addition to attracting some of the regional top chili cooks, the festival has featured some of the leading figures in the bluegrass world, including Grammy Award winner Ricky Skaggs, Doyle Lawson and Quicksilver, and Rhonda Vincent.