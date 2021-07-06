Blippi bringing tour stop to BOK Center

Blippi, described in a news release as a children’s YouTube sensation, announced a Wednesday, Aug. 18 BOK Center tour stop for Blippi the Musical.

Said the news release: “Blippi The Musical is set to bring the vivacious, energetic and educational children’s character from the screen to the stage for an all-ages extravaganza of fun, dancing, singing and meeting amazing new friends onstage.”

Tickets go on sale 10 a.m. Friday, July 9 at bokcenter.com. Fans can visit blippithemusical.com for ticket information and meet and greet packages. Follow Blippi Live social media for pre-sale access and exclusive tour content.

Blippi is an energetic and lovable character clad in orange and blue that jumps off the screen with his goofy mannerisms and friendly demeanor, according to the release. Blippi has taught millions of kids about counting, colors, letters and more. The release said Blippi is one of the most popular YouTubers worldwide with over 200 million views per month and billions in total across 139 countries and 7.4 million followers.

Stevin John, the creator of Blippi and the writer and creative force behind the character, will not appear in the live show.

“I won’t be on the road, but I am obviously extremely involved with the whole process,” John said in an interview with Billboard magazine.

